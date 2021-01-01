पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस कार्यक्रम:सोजत में मतदाता दिवस पर सर्वश्रेष्ठ कार्य करने वाले बीएलओ का सम्मान, गांव में भी दिखाई जागरूकता

सोजत3 घंटे पहले
11 वां राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस कार्यक्रम उपखंड स्तर पर मनाया गया। जिसमें मतदाता सूचियों को संधारित करने,नव मतदाताओं को जोड़ने और मतदाता सूची को शुद्धिकरण करने वाले सर्वश्रेष्ठ 3 बूथ लेवल अधिकारियों को जिला स्तर पर सम्मानित किया गया।

जिनमें भाग संख्या 74 के ओमप्रकाश सोलंकी, भाग संख्या 124 कुलदीप और भाग संख्या 178 सत्तार खान को श्रेष्ठ कार्य के लिए वर्चुअल कार्यक्रम के तहत सम्मानित किया गया। इसी प्रकार सर्वश्रेष्ठ पर्यवेक्षक के रुप में सत्यप्रकाश चौहान को भी सम्मानित किया गया। मतदाताओं को शपथ दिलवाई गई। कार्यक्रम में उपखंड अधिकारी दौलतराम चौधरी, तहसीलदार सोजत भागीरथ चौधरी, सुरेंद्रसिंह लखावत, भारतसिंह, सम्पत पंवार,भगवानसिंह, मनोहरलाल पालरिया, भगवानसिंह, महेंद्र सिंघाडिया, हेमंत साेलंकी, बुधाराम साेलंकी व प्रेम परिहार उपस्थित रहे।

कार्यक्रम में नव मतदाताओं को ई-एपिक की जानकारी दी तथा नव मतदाताओं को एपिक डाउनलोड करवाए। वहीं ग्राम रेंदडी विद्यालय में राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस मनाया गया। इस मौके राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस पर शपथ कार्यक्रम आयोजित किया गया। प्रधानाचार्य मोहम्मद रफीक के निर्देशन में और बूथ लेवल अधिकारी सुखराज लोहार के द्वारा मतदाताओं को जागरुक करने के लिए शपथ का आयोजन किया गया। कार्यक्रम में परमिंदरसिंह,रूपाराम,रामरविन्द्र, मदनलाल, सूरज कंवर, चन्द्रप्रकाश, प्रमोद कुमार, सुरेन्द्रसिंह, चिरंजीलाल, रेणुका बिस्सा, प्रमिला आसायच, मंजुलता, गोविंदराम, दिनेश लखावत, बृजराज उपस्थित थे।

वहीं दूसरी ओर राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस पर राजकीय उच्च प्राथमिक विद्यालय नंबर 2 में भाग संख्या 73 भाग, संख्या 77, भाग संख्या 78 के मतदाताओं को जागरूकता शपथ दिलाई गई। वार्ड के बीएलओ पूरणसिंह राजपुरोहित, जयकुमार सैन,महेंद्र कुमार,हेमराज देपन ने इस अवसर पर विस्तार से जानकारी प्रदान की।

इस मौके सेवानिवृत्त शिक्षक प्रेमसिंह राठौड़, करणसिंह, श्यामसिंह,पुष्पा देवी,भंवरसिंह राठौड़, पुरुषोतमलाल गहलोत, चेतन व्यास, रमेश चौहान, रविकुमार, मनोहरलाल, उमराव, शमीम बानो आदि उपस्थित थे। इसके साथ ही निकटवर्ती ग्राम रायरा कलां के राजकीय आदर्श उच्च माध्यमिक विद्यालय में प्रधानाचार्य ताराचंद मेवाड़ा की अध्यक्षता में राष्ट्रीय मतदान दिवस मनाया गया।

ग्राम रायरा कलां के बूथ लेवल अधिकारी अमराराम द्वारा मतदाताओं को अपने मत का प्रयोग करने हेतु प्रेरित किया एवं मतदान के लिए शपथ दिलाई गई। इस अवसर पर व.अध्यापक उत्तमचंद प्रजापत, पंचायत सहायक संघ के जिलाध्यक्ष पुष्पेंद्रसिंह रायरा, व्याख्याता प्रेम शंकर वैष्णव, पुरुषोत्तम भाटी, लक्ष्मणसिंह राठौड़, सुरेंद्र प्रजापत पीटीआई, रमेशचंद्र भोलेचा अध्यापक एवं जबरसिंह भाटी, थानाराम गुर्जर सहित ग्रामीण उपस्थित थे।

