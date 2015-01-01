पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नीलामी:नगरपालिका ने भूखंडों की खुली नीलामी के जरिए हासिल किया 2.10 करोड़ का राजस्व

सोजत2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सोजत में 5 साल बाद हुई भूखंडों की नीलामी

आमजन को रहने के लिए आवास और व्यापार करने के लिए नगर पालिका ने 5 साल के लंबे इंतजार के बाद खुली बोली के जरिए 2 दिन में 11 आवासीय व व्यवसायिक भूखंडों की नीलामी कर 2.10 करोड़ रुपए राजस्व जुटाया है। दावा किया जा रहा है कि इससे शहर में विकास को गति मिलेगी व आमजन के लिए सुविधाएं बढ़ेगी।

अधिशासी अधिकारी विक्रम सिंह विश्नोई ने बताया कि नगर पालिका द्वारा पिछले करीब 5 वर्षो में किसी भी भूखंड की सार्वजनिक नीलामी नहीं की थी। वर्तमान में सामान्यता राज्य सरकार की ओर से मिलने वाली राशि से विकास कार्य कार्य करवाए जा रहे थे, जैसे ही सोमवार को बोली शुरू की गई तो नागरिकों ने बोली में बढ़-चढ़कर भाग लिया। साथ ही ऊंची बोली लगाकर अपने नाम भूखंड कराया। इससे नगरपालिका को बड़ा राजस्व मिला।

खास बात यह रही कि 2 दिनों में 6 आवासीय व पांच व्यवसायिक भूखंड की नीलामी हुई, जिसमें सभी भूखंड डीएलसी रेट से ढाई से 3 गुना कीमत पर बिके है। अधिशासी अधिकारी बिश्नोई ने बताया कि नगर पालिका ने सोमवार को वृद्ध आश्रम के पास खुली बोली के जरिए 30 गुना 60 के छह आवासीय भूखंड नीलाम किए। इससे नगर पालिका को 1. 21 करोड़ रुपए का राजस्व मिला। वहीं मंगलवार को कृषि मंडी के पीछे स्थित 25 गुना 50 के पांच भूखंड नीलाम किए। इससे करीब 90 लाख रुपए की आय हुई। नीलामी में कलेक्टर की ओर से प्रतिनिधि तहसीलदार भागीरथ चौधरी, लेखाकार जगदीशलाल, कनिष्ठ अभियंता जगदीश कुमार, अधिवक्ता चंद्रशेखर श्रीमाली, हितेश सोनी ,कपिल देव, महेंद्र बामणिया आदि नगरपालिका कार्मिक उपस्थित थे।

