जुर्माना:अवैध खनन रोकने के लिए अधिकारी मुस्तैद, 189.61 लाख जुर्माना वसूला

सोजत5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • खनिज विभाग ने इस वर्ष अब तक 172 मामलों में जुर्माना वसूला

खनिज विभाग इन दिनों अवैध खनिज के निर्गमन परिवहन एवं भंडारण को लेकर कड़ा रवैया अपनाते हुए अपनी विजिलेंस विंग मजबूत कर अवैध खनन पर प्रतिदिन ठोस कार्रवाई कर रहा है। पिछले दिनों चार ट्राेले अवैध फेल्सपार परिवहन करते विजिलेंस ने पकड़े थे। इस वर्ष 172 प्रकरण मंे पेनल्टी के रूप में 189.61 लाख रुपए वसूले।

खनिज अभियंता सोजत हरसुखराम बिश्नोई ने बताया कि राज्य सरकार की इच्छा अनुसार अवैध खनिज के निर्गमन भंडारण व परिवहन को लेकर खनिज विभाग लगातार रूप से सक्रिय है। सीमित संसाधनों के बीच जहां पर भी अवैध खनन की शिकायत आती है। वहां पर तत्काल प्रभाव से विजिलेंस विंग को भेज कर कार्रवाई की जाती है। अवैध बजरी परिवहन को लेकर खनिज विभाग ने वित्तीय वर्ष में अवैध खनन से जुड़े विभिन्न कार्यों को लेकर 172 प्रकरण बनाए हैं, जिनसे पेनल्टी के रूप में 189.61 लाख का राजस्व वसूला गया है। खास बात यह है कि इन प्रकरणों में सर्वाधिक 131 प्रकरण अवैध बजरी प्रकरण से जुड़े हैं।

