अनदेखी:20 हजार से अधिक की आबादी वाले सोजत रोड कस्बे का राजकीय अस्पताल मात्र एक डॉक्टर के ही भरोसे

सोजत रोड5 घंटे पहले
  • चिकित्सकों की कमी के बावजूद दो चिकित्सक प्रतिनियुक्ति पर चंडावल व रामासनी में दे रहे अपनी सेवाएं

सोजत रोड कस्बा इन दिनों राजकीय चिकित्सालय में चिकित्सकों की कमी से जूझ रहा है। गत तीन माह से चिकित्सालय में मात्र एक चिकित्सक चिकित्सालय प्रभारी डाॅ.एनके विजयवर्गीय अपनी सेवाएं दे रहे हैं। कोरोना महामारी के इस दोर में आमजन बेहतर चिकित्सा सुविधा की उम्मीद चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य विभाग से लगाए हुए हैं।

सोजत रोड राजकीय चिकित्सालय में तो मात्र एक चिकित्सक के ऊपर ही सारा बोझ डाल दिया गया है। राजकीय चिकित्सालय में औसतन दाे सौ से तीन सौ मरीज प्रतिदिन आते हैं। इसके अलावा आए दिन सडक दुर्घटनाओं सहित हादसे होते रहते हैं।

ऐसे में चिकित्सालय में एक चिकित्सक होने से भारी परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। कस्बे सहित आस-पास के गांवों से भी बड़ी संख्या में ग्रामीण उपचार के लिए सोजत रोड राजकीय चिकित्सालय में आते है।ऐसे में चिकित्सालय में मात्र एक ही चिकित्सक होने से उन्हें भी परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ता है।

दो चिकित्सक प्रतिनियुक्ति पर
सोजत रोड राजकीय चिकित्सालय में चिकित्सकों की कमी के बावजूद विभाग ने गत लम्बे समय से यहां पदस्थापित एक चिकित्सक को चंडावल व एक चिकित्सक को रामासनी पदस्थापित कर रखा है। राजकीय चिकित्सालय में चिकित्सकों की कमी के बावजूद विभाग यहां पदस्थापित चिकित्सकों को पुनः मूल स्थान पर नहीं भेज रहा है। ऐसे में चिकित्सालय में आने वाले मरीजों को परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। ग्रामीणों ने कस्बे के राजकीय चिकित्सालय में रिक्त पदों पर शीघ्र चिकित्सकों की नियुक्ति करने की मांग की है।

चिकित्सक के आठ पद स्वीकृत
सोजत रोड राजकीय सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केन्द्र में सात चिकित्सक व एक दंत चिकित्सक का पद स्वीकृत है।पूर्व में चिकित्सालय में पद स्थापित चिकित्सक उच्च शिक्षा के लिए चले गए है। ऐसे में गत तीन माह से छः चिकित्सक व एक दंत चिकित्सक का पद रिक्त चल रहा है।रिक्त पदों पर चिकित्सकों को पद स्थापित करने के लिए विभाग गंभीर नहीं है।

उच्च अधिकारियों को अवगत करवा दिया है
^चिकित्सालय में चिकित्सकों की कमी की समस्या से विभाग के उच्च अधिकारियों को पत्र भेज कर अवगत करवा दिया है।पूर्व में पद स्थापित चिकित्सक पीजी के लिए चले गए।अभी अन्य कोई सहयोगी चिकित्सक नहीं है।
डाॅ.एनके विजयवर्गीय,चिकित्सालय प्रभारी, सोजत रोड।

