विमोचन:कोरोना बचाव के लिए अभी सिर्फ मास्क ही वैक्सीन है : चौधरी

सोजत2 घंटे पहले
  • सोजत में नगर पालिका के सहयोग से वितरित हाेगी कोरोना हेल्थ गाइड बुक, समारोह पूर्वक हुआ विमोचन

उपखंड अधिकारी दाैलतराम चाैधरी ने कहा कि कोरोना महामारी को लेकर अभी तक आधिकारिक रूप से कोई भी वैक्सीन तैयार नहीं है। बीमारी से बचाव के लिए जो तरीका बताया जा रहा है, उसी पर हमें अमल करना होगा। अभी तक कोरोना से बचाव के लिए मास्क ही सबसे बड़ी वैक्सीन है। सार्वजनिक स्थानों पर आते-जाते समय तथा एक दूसरे से बात करते समय मुंह पर मास्क लगा होना चाहिए। साथ ही 2 गज की दूरी रखना भी बेहद आवश्यक है।चौधरी मंगलवार को एसडीएम कार्यालय में नगर पालिका सोजत के सहयोग से दैनिक भास्कर द्वारा प्रकाशित कोरोना हेल्थ गाइड के विमाेचन के अवसर पर बाेल रहे थे।

इस मौके तहसीलदार भागीरथ चौधरी ने कहा की कोरोना से बचाव के लिए मास्क ही सबसे बड़ी दवा है। सामाजिक दूरी के साथ राज्य सरकार के कोरोना गाइडलाइन की पालना करना आम नागरिक का कर्तव्य है। नगरपालिका के अधिशाषी अधिकारी विक्रमसिंह बिश्नोई ने कहा कि राज्य सरकार का मुख्य उद्देश्य है कि कोरोना महामारी पर अंकुश लगे। लोगों में जागरूकता बढ़े, इसके लिए व्यापक प्रचार-प्रसार हो। इसी प्रयास के तहत यह कोरोना हेल्थ गाइड बुक छपाई गई है। अखबार के साथ यह बुक बांटी जाएगी, ताकि पाठक इस महामारी को लेकर जागरूक हो सके। थाना प्रभारी रामेश्वरलाल भाटी ने कहां की मास्क अब कानून बन गया है, सरकार अब कोरोना महामारी के बचाव के लिए प्रभावी उपाय कर रही है। हमें जागरूक नागरिक की तरह कोविड-19 की गाइडलाइन का पालन करना है, कार्यक्रम में नगरपालिका के सहायक अभियंता नारायणदान आडा, लेखाधिकारी जगदीशलाल, उच्चतम न्यायालय में अधिवक्ता सुमित्रा चौधरी, समाजसेवी बीएल चौधरी सहित कई अतिथि उपस्थित थे।

