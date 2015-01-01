पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आग:होटल पर खड़े ट्रक काे उठा ले गए बदमाश रूई की गांठें चाेरी करने के बाद लगाई आग

सोजत2 घंटे पहले
सोजत. हाईवे पर ट्रक को चोरों ने आग लगा दी
  • चालक हाेटल पर शौच के लिए रुका था, पीछे से बदमाशों ने की चाेरी, पुलिस तलाश में जुटी

साेजत में पाली मार्ग के फोरलेन पर स्थित एक हाेटल के बाहर खड़े ट्रक काे बदमाश चाेरी कर ले गए। करीब 10 किलोमीटर दूर धाकड़ी मार्ग पर ले जाकर बदमाशों ने ट्रक में भरी रूई की अधिकांश गांठें निकाल ली औैर इसके बाद ट्रक में आग लगा दी। यह घटना शनिवार रात 2 बजे की बताई जाती है, जिसका खुलासा रविवार दिन में पूरी तरह जलकर नष्ट हुए ट्रक के मिलने के बाद हुआ।

ट्रक चालक सोजत के निकट हाेटल सागर पर ट्रक खड़ा कर शौच करने के लिए गया था। इस दौरान बदमाशों ने वारदात काे अंजाम दिया। सोजत पुलिस सीसीटीवी फुटेज व साइबर तकनीक से बदमाशों का पता लगाने में जुटी है। सोजत थाना प्रभारी रामेश्वरलाल भाटी ने एएसआई प्रेमसिंह रावत की टीम के साथ खोजबीन के बाद धाकड़ी मार्ग पर सुनसान जगह पर जलकर नष्ट हुए ट्रक काे देख फायर ब्रिगेड को बुलाया औैर आग पर पूरी तरह से काबू पाया। मगर तब तक पूरा ट्रक जलकर राख हो चुका था।

टाेल प्लाजा से पार नहीं हुआ ताे पुलिस ने संपर्क मार्ग पर की खोजबीन

मार्ग पर नागा बेरी के पास स्थित सागर होटल पर रुक कर शौच के लिए चला गया। करीब आधे घंटे बाद लाैटा तो ट्रक गायब था। काेई सुराग नहीं मिलने पर उसने ट्रांसपोर्ट मालिक को घटना की जानकारी दी। रविवार काे पुलिस ने मठ टोल प्लाजा पर सीसीटीवी फुटेज चैक किए, लेकिन उसमें ट्रक नजर नहीं आया। इसके बाद पुलिस ने आसपास के छोटे रास्तों पर ट्रक की तलाश की ताे नागा बेरी सरहद से कुछ आगे धाकड़ी जाने वाले मार्ग पर जलता हुआ मिला।

पुलिस के अनुसार जोधपुर के बोरुंदा थाना क्षेत्र के रणसी गांव निवासी हसन पुत्र इंसाफ मिरासी मेड़ता से एक ट्रांसपोर्ट के जरिए रूई की गांठों से भरा ट्रक लेकर गुजरात जा रहा था। शनिवार रात काे ट्रक काे मेड़ता से लेकर वह अपने गांव रणसी गांव आ गया औैर यहां कुछ घंटे रुकने के बाद रणसी गांव से गुजरात के लिए रवाना हुआ। इस दौरान सोजत फोरलेन हाइवे पर रविवार तड़के करीब ढाई बजे पाली की तरफ जाने वाले पुलिस को भटकाने की कोशिश वारदात को अंजाम देने वाले बदमाश काफी शातिर लग रहे हैं। घटनाक्रम को देखकर ऐसा लग रहा है कि वे इस ट्रक का पीछा कर रहे थे। मौका मिलते ही उन्होंने गायब कर दिया और उसमें से भरी रूई की अधिकांश गांठें निकाल ली। सूबत नष्ट करने औैर पुलिस का ध्यान भटकाने की मंशा से ट्रक में अाग लगा दी, ताकि यही लगे कि रूई की गांठों से भरे ट्रक में अाग लग गई। उन्होंने घटना को हादसे का रूप देने का भी पूरा प्रयास किया। इसके लिए आरोपियों ने ट्रक को बिजली की लाइनों के नीचे खड़ा किया, ताकि एेसा लगे कि ट्रक में शाॅर्ट सर्किट से आग लगी है।

