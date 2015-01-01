पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निर्माण:शिवगंज से 3 किमी दूर फोरलेन के पास इमिटेशन ज्वैलर्स की लगेगी 400 इकाइयां, 14 दिसंबर को शुरू होगा कार्य

सुमेरपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • इमिटेशन प्रोजेक्ट पार्क को पूरी तरह से ग्रीन जॉन बनाया जाएगा एवं सभी यातायात सुविधा होगी

शिवगंज के बडगांव औद्योगिक रीकाे में इमिटेशन ज्वैलर्स हब की स्वीकृति के बाद अब पालड़ी जोड़ में फोरलेन सड़क के पास एक ओर निजी इमिटेशन प्रोजेक्ट का निर्माण कार्य 14 दिसंबर को शुरु होगा। सिटी ज्वेल इंडस्ट्रीयल पार्क प्राईवेट लिमिटेड के नाम से इस प्रोजेक्ट में 400 इकाइयां स्थापित होगी एवं करीब डेढ़ महीने में एक इकाई का मॉडल भी तैयार हो जाएगा।

इमिटेशन प्रोजेक्ट के डायरेक्टर जनक बाड़मेरा ने बताया कि सिटी ज्वेल इंडस्ट्रीयल पार्क में इमिटेशन इकाई के लिए ईटीपी प्लांट की सुविधा उपलब्ध है एवं सुविधा के लिए गेस्ट हाउस, कांफ्रेंस रूम, एक्जीबिशन सेंटर, सुलभ कॉम्पलेक्स, गार्डन, पार्किंग, कॉमर्शियल बिजनेस कॉम्पलेक्स, बैंक एटीएम, रेस्टोरेंट, लेबर केंटीन, कुरियर सर्विस, रिटेल आउटलेट, ऑफिस स्पेस, दुकानें, गार्ड रूम, बाउंडरी वॉल की व्यवस्था होगी तथा पार्क को पूर्ण रूप से वास्तु शास्त्र के मुताबिक डिजाइन किया गया है।

इसके अलावा इमिटेशन प्रोजेक्ट में रेन वॉटर हार्वेस्टिंग , फायर सेफ्टी स्टैंडर्ड के तहत एक लश-ग्रीन कैंपस का रूप दिया है। पार्क में सभी इकाइयां आपस में एवं कॉमन फैसिलिटीज से वेल कनेक्टेड किया गया है। इमिटेशन ज्वैलर्स को प्रोत्साहित करने के लिए राज्य सरकार की ओर से आरआईपी 2019 के तहत स्टांप ड्यूटी भी निशुल्क रखी गई है एवं प्रोजेक्ट कॉस्ट पर कैपिटल सबसीटी एच 25-35 प्रतिशत तक उपलब्ध करवाई जाएगी। संपर्क पार्क में सीसी टीवी कैमरे भी लगाए जाएंगे।
पार्क में लगेंगे 2500 पौधे

इमिटेशन प्रोजेक्ट पार्क में 2500 पौधे लगवा कर उसे पूरी तरह से ग्रीन जॉन बनाया जाएगा एवं सभी यातायात सुविधा के लिए सभी मार्गों पर पेवर सड़क का निर्माण कार्य करवाया जाएगा। डायरेक्ट सोनी ने बताया कि पार्क में डेढ़ महीने में एक इकाई का मॉडल निर्माण किया जाएगा एवं इकाई धारकों को पूरी सुविधा उपलब्ध कराने का प्रयास किया जाएगा। उन्होंने बताया कि पार्क में इकाइयों का संचालन होने पर शिवगंज-सुमेरपुर क्षेत्र के 15 हजार लोगों को रोजगार उपलब्ध होगा।

