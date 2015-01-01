पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

शुद्ध के लिए युद्ध:खाद्य विभाग ने घी विक्रेता समेत तखतगढ़ में दाे जगहाें से सात सैंपल लिए

सुमेरपुर12 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

खाद्य विभाग ने साेमवार काे शहर के मुख्य बाजार स्थित एक घी विक्रेता समेत तखतगढ़ में दाे जगहाें पर सैंपलिंग की कार्रवाई की। तीनाें जगहाें से घी के 6 एवं मावे का एक सैंपल जांच के लिए लिया गया। सैंपलिंग की कार्रवाई की सूचना मिलते ही व्यापारियाें में हडकंप मच गया। कई व्यापारी अपने प्रतिष्ठान बंद कर भूमिगत हाे गए। फूड इंस्पेक्टर दिलीप यादव सवेरे करीब 11 बजे शहर के मुख्य बाजार स्थित घी विक्रेता गणपति एजेंसी पहुंचे और सैंपल लिए। जहां एफआई यादव ने जांच के लिए अलग-अलग ब्रांड के 4 घी के नमूने लेकर सील किए। उसके बाद वे तखतगढ़ पहुंचे, जहां भाेलेनाथ डेयरी से देसी घी के दाे नमूने लिए एवं मुख्य बाजार स्थित रामदेव रेस्टाेरेंट से असली-नकली की जांच करने के लिए मावे का नमूना लेकर सील किया। उन्हाेंने बताया कि मिलावटखाेराें के खिलाफ यह अभियान जारी रहेगा। इस कार्रवाई में प्रवर्तन निरीक्षक हरिहरसिंह, ब्लॉक कार्यक्रम प्रबन्धक प्रमोद गिरी, सरस डेयरी पर्यवेक्षक जसवंत सिंह राणावत आदि ने सहयाेग प्रदान किया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटाटा ने बनाई टेस्ट किट, कंपनी का दावा- 90 मिनट में पता चलेगा कोरोना है या नहीं - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें