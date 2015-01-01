पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पर्व:खरीदारी के लिए दीपावली तक 7 दिनों में 7 शुभ मुहूर्त, 7 नवंबर की खरीदारी कम खर्च में ज्यादा फायदा देने वाली

सुमेरपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • 17 साल बाद दीपावली पर सर्वार्थसिद्धि याेग, इससे पहले 2003 में ऐसा संयाेग बना

7 नवंबर (पुष्य नक्षत्र) से 14 नवंबर (दीपावाली) के बीच 7 ऐसे मुहूर्त बन रहे हैं, जिनमें प्रॉपर्टी, ज्वेलरी, गाड़ियों से लेकर इलेक्ट्रॉनिक सामान तक खरीदना शुभ होगा। 13 नवंबर को छोड़कर हर दिन खरीदी के लिए शुभ है। वहीं 17 साल बाद दीपावली पर सर्वार्थसिद्धि योग भी बन रहा है।

इसके पहले 2003 में ऐसा हुआ था। ज्योतिष महेश वी शास्त्री के मुताबिक इस योग के चलते दीपावली पर की गई खरीददारी ज्यादा फायदेमंद होगी। इसके अलावा 7 नवंबर को पुष्य नक्षत्र के साथ चंद्रमा, बृहस्पति और शनि अपनी ही राशि में रहेंगे। इस दिन बुध-शुक्र भी एक दूसरे की राशि में होने से धन योग बना रहे हैं। ग्रहों की ये स्थिति कम खर्च में ज्यादा फायदा देने वाली होती है।

7 से 14 नवंबर तक प्रॉपर्टी, ज्वेलरी, गाड़ियों से लेकर इलेक्ट्रॉनिक सामान खरीदना शुभ होगा

7 नवंबर: शनिवार और पुष्य नक्षत्र का संयोग होने से इस दिन शनि पुष्य योग बन रहा है। साथ ही पूरे दिन रवियोग भी रहेगा। इस दिन हर तरह की खरीदारी की जा सकती है। शनिवार होने से इस दिन प्रॉपर्टी, फर्नीचर, मशीनरी और लकड़ी से बनी सजावटी चीजों की खरीदी शुभ है। 8 नवंबर: इस दिन कुमार योग होने के साथ ही रविवार, अश्लेषा नक्षत्र व अष्टमी तिथि का संयोग बन रहा है। इस शुभ मुहूर्त में खाने की चीजों के साथ ही औषधियों की खरीदारी और नए प्रतिष्ठान की शुरुआत करना फलदायी रहेगा।

9 नवंबर: सोमवार और मघा नक्षत्र के संयोग में इस दिन औषधियां, मिठाइयां, मोती, सुगंधित चीजें, एक्वेरियम और महिलाओं से जुड़े सामानों की खरीदारी की जा सकती है। 10 नवंबर: एंद्र योग के साथ ही मंगलवार और पूर्वा फाल्गुनी नक्षत्र के संयोग में इस दिन इलेक्ट्रॉनिक सामानों की खरीदारी करना शुभ रहेगा। प्रॉपर्टी में निवेश या खरीदारी के लिए भी ये दिन शुभ है। 11 नवंबर: इस दिन उत्तराफाल्गुनी नक्षत्र होने से वृद्धि देने वाला वर्धमान योग और चंद्र-मंगल का दृष्टि संबंध होने से महालक्ष्मी योग भी रहेगा। इस मुहूर्त में हर तरह की खरीदारी की जा सकती है। साथ ही वैधृति योग भी बनने से औजार, मशीनरी और व्हीकल खरीदी के लिए विशेष मुहूर्त रहेगा। 12 नवंबर: इस दिन धनतेरस पर्व रहेगा। खरीदारी के लिए इसे अबूझ मुहूर्त भी कहा जाता है। इस दिन प्रदोष और हस्त नक्षत्र का योग भी बनने से वाहन, भूमि, भवन, आभूषण व वस्त्र आदि की खरीदारी करना मंगलकारी रहेगा। 14 नवंबर: दीपावली पर सूर्योदय के साथ ही सर्वार्थसिद्धि योग शुरू हो जाएगा। जो कि रात करीब 8 बजे तक रहेगा।

