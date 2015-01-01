पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पदाेन्नत:पालिका में एक साथ 11 नगर पालिका कार्मिकों की पदाेन्नति

सुमेरपुर33 मिनट पहले
नगर पालिका कार्मिकों की पदाेन्नति काे लेकर मंगलवार काे क्षेत्रीय कार्यालय उपनिदेशक स्थानीय निकाय विभाग जोधपुर में उपनिदेशक दलवीरसिंह ढड्ढा की अध्यक्षता में बैठक आयोजित की गई। नगरपालिका अध्यक्ष व पदोन्नति समिति सदस्य उषा कंवर राठाैड़ ने बताया कि पालिका के सेवानिवृत कार्मिकों की करीब 15 वर्ष बाद पदोन्नति हुई है, जिनमें शंकरलाल काे वरिष्ठ सहायक से सहायक प्रशासनिक अधिकारी (कार्यालय सहायक), सोनाराम कनिष्ठ सहायक से वरिष्ठ सहायक, शरद कुमार कनिष्ठ सहायक से वरिष्ठ सहायक एवं ठाकुरप्रसाद काे कनिष्ठ सहायक से वरिष्ठ सहायक के पद पर पदोन्नति प्रदान की गई है। वहीं ओमप्रकाश को एक साथ दो पदोन्नति कनिष्ठ सहायक से वरिष्ठ सहायक एवं वरिष्ठ सहायक से सहायक प्रशासनिक अधिकारी (कार्यालय सहायक) के पद पर एवं हनुवंतसिंह कनिष्ठ सहायक से वरिष्ठ सहायक, सांवलराम कनिष्ठ सहायक से वरिष्ठ सहायक, योगेश गर्ग कनिष्ठ सहायक से वरिष्ठ सहायक के पद पर पदोन्नति प्रदान की गई हैं।

पदाेन्नति सचिव व सुमेरपुर पालिका अधिशाषी अधिकारी याेगेश आचार्य ने बताया कि कम अवधि में वरिष्ठ सहायक के पद पर पदोन्नति नगरपालिका के कार्यकाल में पहली बार प्रदान की गई है। साथ ही अरूण कुमार व्यास चतुर्थ श्रेणी कर्मचारी से कनिष्ठ सहायक, अशोक कुमार माली चतुर्थ श्रेणी कर्मचारी से कनिष्ठ सहायक, रणजीतसिंह बागवान से कनिष्ठ सहायक पर पदाेन्नत हुए।

पदाेन्नत हुए नगरपालिका कार्मिकों ने उपनिदेशक (क्षेत्रीय) ढड्ढा का आभार जताया। इस माैके पर जोधपुर कार्यालय के सहायक प्रशासनिक अधिकारी जितेन्द्र कुमार जोशी, सहायक लेखाधिकारी द्वितीय नीरज कुमार माथुर, सेवानिवृत सहायक प्रशासनिक अधिकारी किशनलाल जोशी सहित पालिका के क.लि.ओमप्रकाश व योगेश गर्ग आदि उपस्थित रहे।

