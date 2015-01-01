पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:सुमेरपुर: जाखा मंदिर पुलिया पर चार वाहन टकराकर नीचे गिरे, युवक की माैत, 5 घायल

सुमेरपुर42 मिनट पहले
  • शाम काे ट्रक व कार की टक्कर के बाद सामने से अा रही कार व दुपहिया वाहन भी भिड़े

शहर के जाखामाता मंदिर पुलिए पर शनिवार शाम ट्रक व कार की आमने-सामने टक्कर हाे गई। टक्कर के बाद सामने से आ रही एक अन्य कार व एक दुपहिया वाहन भी चपेट में अा गए। यह टक्कर इतनी जाेरदार थी कि चाराें वाहन टक्कर के बाद पुलिए से नीचे जाकर गिर गए, जिससे एक युवक की माैत हाे गई।

साथ ही 5 अन्य गंभीर रूप से घायल हाे गए। घायलाें काे उपचार के लिए स्थानीय अस्पताल में लाया गया। इनकी हालत गंभीर हाेने पर उनकाे हायर सेंटर पर उपचार के लिए रेफर किया है। जानकारी के अनुसार एक ट्रक स्थानीय कृषि मंडी से चने की बाेरियां भरकर जाखा नगर इंडस्ट्रीज स्थित एक मिल में खाली करने जा रहा था। इसी बीच शहर के जाखा माता मंदिर के पास बने पुलिए पर सामने से नीलकंठ पहाड़ी क्षेत्र में रहने वाला िवकास कुमार पुत्र रमेश कुमार कार लेकर अा रहा था। पुलिए पर ही कार ने ट्रक काे टक्कर मार दी। इसके बाद दाेनाें वाहन असंतुलित हाेकर सामने से अा रही एक अन्य कार व बाइक से टकरा गई। चाराें वाहन पुलिए से नीचे जा गिरे। घटना में कार में सवार विकास कुमार पुत्र रमेश कुमार, देवीबेन पत्नी दिनेश कुमार, दिनेश कुमार पुत्र कपूरजी कुमावत, जीगर पुत्र दिनेश कुमार, राधा पत्नी जीगर कुमार एवं कृष्णा पुत्री जीगर कुमार गंभीर रूप से घायल हाे गए। राहगीरों की सूचना पर माैके पर पहुंच पुलिस ने घायलाें काे तीन एंबुलेंस से राजकीय अस्पताल पहुंचाया। जहां चिकित्सकों ने प्राथमिक उपचार के बाद गंभीर स्थिति काे देखते हुए हायर सेंटर रेफर किया। जहां विकास कुमार ने रास्ते में ही दम ताेड़ दिया। अन्य पांच घायलाे काे हायर सेंटर रेफर किया गया।

अस्पताल में बिजली गुल, डॉक्टरों ने जारी रखा उपचार, फिर भी नहीं बचा पाए युवक काे
घायलाें काे जब राजकीय अस्पताल लाया गया ताे बिजली बंद हाेेने के कारण चिकित्सकाें काे उपचार करने में परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ा। अस्पताल में जनरेटर की सुविधा हाेने के बाद भी करीब 20 मिनट के बाद बिजली सप्लाई बहाल की गई। गंभीर घायल विकास के श्वास नली में गंभीर चोटें लगी थी। इस पर चिकित्सक डाॅ. सुभाष मीना, डाॅ. विनाेद कुमावत, डाॅ. महिपालसिंह ने विकास ​​​​​​ के श्वास नली में एडाेट्रेक्ीयुल ट्यूब डालकर ऑक्सीजन पहुंचाई। चिकित्सकाें ने घायल विकास काे बचाने का भरपूर प्रयास किए। बाद में उसकाे हायर सेंटर रेफर किया गया। इस बीच उसने रास्ते में दम ताेड़ दिया। वहीं अन्य घायलाें के उपचार में नर्सिंग स्टाफ नरपतसिंह, हेमंत, रेखा, पाराे व रमजान खान ने सहयाेग दिया।

पांचाें घायल एक ही परिवार के, आशापुरा माता के दर्शन कर घर लाैट रहे थे, ट्रक व बाइक चालक फरार

शहर के खेड़ादेवी मंदिर के समीप रहने वाले कार में सवार एक ही परिवार के पांचाें लाेग नाडाेल आशापुरा माताजी के दर्शन कर सुमेरपुर घर लाैट रहे थे। इसी बीच जाखा माता पुलिए पर एक्सीडेंट हाे गया। परिजनाें से प्राप्त जानकारी के अनुसार व्यापार के सिलसिले में अहमदाबाद ही रहते हैं, लेकिन दीपावली पर पुश्तैनी घर आए थे। उन्हें वापस अहमदाबाद निकलना था, लेकिन वहां लाॅकडाउन की खबराें के चलते यहीं रूक गए थे। घटना की जानकारी मिलने पर विधायक जाेराराम कुमावत भी माैके पर पहुंचे। उन्हाेंने संबंधित अधिकारियाें से घायलाें की जानकारी ली। सीआई रविन्द्रसिंह मय जाब्ता माैके पर पहुंचे व घायलाें काे बाहर निकलवाने के बाद क्रेन की मदद से वाहनाें काे नाले से बाहर निकलवाया एवं राेड पर आवागमन सुचारू करवाया। हादसे के बाद इंडिका व कार में सवार 6 लाेगाें काे ताे निकाल लिया गया, लेकिन बाइक सवार व ट्रक चालक माैके से फरार हाे गए।

