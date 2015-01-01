पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सम्मानित:लॉकडाउन में सेवा देने वाले स्थानीय संघ सरूपगंज के कोरोना योद्धाओं काे जिला स्तर पर किया सम्मानित

सरूपगंज4 घंटे पहले
  • 14 स्काउटर, गाइडर, रोवर व भामाशाहा को कलेक्टर ने उत्कृष्ट पुरूस्कार देकर किया सम्मानित

राजस्थान राज्य भारत स्काउट गाइड जिला मुख्यालय सिरोही के तत्वावधान में कोविड 19 के लॉकडाउन समय सेवा कार्य करने पर कलेक्टर भगवती प्रसाद एवं सीओ स्काउट नरेन्द्र खोरवाल ने सर्वश्रेष्ठ स्थानीय संघ सरूपगंज व स्काउटर, गाइडर, रोवर को सम्मानित किया गया। स्थानीय संघ सचिव प्रतापराम प्रजापत ने बताया कि कोविड 19 में कोरोना वायरस के कोरोनाकाल में विपरीत परिस्थितियों में भी लॉकडाउन के दौरान

कोरोना योद्धा फील्ड में रहकर सेवा कार्य, जागरूकता अभियान, भोजन पैकेट बनाना, वितरण करना, मास्क बांटना, परिंडा चुगा, रंगोली बनाना, रेल्वे-बस स्टैंड पर सेवा कार्य, सेनेटाइजर करना, नारा लेखन, आरोग्य सेतु एप डाउनलोड, संकल्प प्रॉजेक्ट, मैसेंजर ऑफ पिस, बेबीनार, साइकल रैली, स्वच्छाता अभियान, काढ़ा वितरण आदि सेवा कार्य मे उत्कृष्ट कार्य करने पर प्रमाण पत्र व मोमेंटो देकर सम्मानित किया गया।

सर्वश्रेष्ठ स्थानीय संघ समेत इन्हें किया सम्मानित : कलेक्टर और सीओ स्काउट ने जिला स्तरीय सम्मान सर्वश्रेष्ठ स्थानीय संघ सरूपगंज के पदाधिकारी प्रभारी सहायक जिला कमीशनर स्काउट भगवानाराम मीणा, प्रभारी सहायक जिला कमीशनर गाइड अल्का गुप्ता, सचिव प्रतापराम प्रजापत, संयुक्त सचिव शांति देवी, रेंजर लीडर, भामाशाहा संदीप अग्रवाल, पदमाराम डाबी अध्यापक, रणजीत जीनगर स्काउटर, प्रियंका गाइडर, मनीष

बांसफोड़ रोवर, जितेन्द्र बांसफोड़ रोवर, पार्थ सेन रोवर, विजय महोरेशा रोवर, आशिष भुरा रोवर, प्रिंस प्रजापत रोवर, अशोक मीणा रोवर, दीपक कलावंत रोवर, इंदर मेघवाल को प्रमाण पत्र व मोमेंटो देकर सम्मानित किया गया। स्थानीय संघ स्काउट के प्रधान धनदास वैष्णव, उपप्रधान विनोद दवे, ताराराम कुम्हार, छोगालाल कुम्हार, ट्रेनिंग काउंसलर रमेश लाल दहिया, मोहनलाल परमार, गणेशदास वैष्णव, डासुराम, रामाअवतार, मोहनलाल देवासी, तोलाराम, चुन्नीलाल खोटिक व समस्त सरूपगंज विद्यालय स्टाफ ने स्थानीय संघ सरूपगंज एवं सम्मानित स्काउटर, गाइडर, रोवर, भामाशाहों को बधाई दी।

