लूट का मामला:पटवारी के साथ मारपीट का आरोपी गुजरात से गिरफ्तार

सरूपगंज/माऊंटआबू4 घंटे पहले
गुजरात में नाम बदल कर रह रहा था मारपीट का आरोपी, पुलिस ने दो को पहले कर चुकी गिरफ्तार
  गुजरात में नाम बदल कर रह रहा था मारपीट का आरोपी, पुलिस ने दो को पहले कर चुकी गिरफ्तार

पुलिस ने ईसरा में पटवारी के साथ दिन दहाड़े मारपीट कर लूट के मामले के पर्दाफाश करते हुए दो और आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार किया। इससे पहले पुलिस वारदात में लिप्त दो आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर चुकी है।

सरूपगंज थानाधिकारी छगनलाल डांगी ने बताया कि करीब 2 माह पहले इसरा पटवारी के साथ चाकू की नोक पर दिनदहाड़े की गई ब्लाइंड लूट की वारदात में लिप्त 2 आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार किया है। वारदात के बाद आरोपी फरार होकर रिलायंस रिफाइनरी जामनगर गुजरात की कैंटीन में नाम बदलकर काम कर रहा था, जिसे गिरफ्तार किया।

एक अन्य आरोपी काे भी पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार िकया। एसपी हिम्मत अभिलाष टांक तथा एएसपी मिलन कुमार जोया के निर्देश पर जिले भर में वांछित बदमाश अपराधियों की गिरफ्तारी तथा धरपकड़ के लिए चलाए जा रहे विशेष अभियान के तहत करीब 2 माह पूर्व लोक सेवक ग्राम ईसरा पटवारी के साथ दिनदहाड़े चाकू की नोक पर हुई ब्लाइंड लूट में वांछित अपराधियों की तलाश के लिए थाना अधिकारी सरूपगंज छगन डांगी के नेतृत्व में गठित टीम हनुमानसिंह राणा हैडकांस्टेबल, बाबूसिंह देवड़ा कांस्टेबल, टिकमाराम चौधरी कांस्टेबल ने वारदात में शरीक बदमाश रमेश पुत्र भीमा गरासिया निवासी पंचदेवल जो लूट के बाद से नाम बदलकर रह रहा था, जिसका तकनीकी आधार पर पता लगा कर उसे जामनगर गुजरात से गिरफ्तार किया।

घटना में लिप्त दूसरा मुल्जिम सुरेश पुत्र नेका गरासिया सरूपगंज थाने का हिस्ट्रीशीटर है, विभिन्न थानों में चोरी लूट के दर्जनों मुकदमे दर्ज हैं। उसे भी गिरफ्तार किया गया।

