पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

चोरों का आतंक:युवक की तत्परता से 8 जगह से बाइक चाेरी का राज खुला

तखतगढ़5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • तखतगढ़ के जागरुक युवा की तत्परता से चाेर गिराेह का पता चला

तखतगढ़ कस्बे में एक युवक की तत्परता से ऐसा गिराेह पुलिस के हाथ लगा, जिसके कब्जे से चाेरी की 8 बाइक बरामद करने में सफलता हासिल की है। पुलिस ने गिराेह में शामिल 3 नाबालिग बच्चाें काे भी संरक्षण में लिया है। इस मामले में तखतगढ़ पुलिस वाहवाही लूटने में लगी है, लेकिन इस गिराेह का पता लगाने और उनसे चाेरी की 8 बाइक बरामद कराने में कस्बे का समाजसेवी प्रकाश चाैधरी रीयल हीराे रहे।

असल में मंगलवार शाम काे तखतगढ़ कस्बे के टाचकावा वास निवासी समाजसेवी प्रकाश चौधरी पुत्र हंसाराम बुधवार काे कुन्देश्वर महादेव मंदिर में आरती करने गया था। वह ज्योंही आरती करके मंदिर से बाहर आया ताे वहां खड़ी उसकी बाइक गायब थी। यह देख प्रकाश ने वहां माैजूद अपने साथी रामसिंह की मदद से दूसरी बाइक पर चाेराें का पीछा किया। जालाेर मार्ग के एक पेट्राेल पंप से उनकाे सुराग मिला कि उसकी बाइक चुरा कर आराेपी कुछ देर पहले ही निकले हैं।

दाेनाें ने पीछा कर दाेनाें आराेपियाें काे चाेरी की बाइक समेत पकड़ लिया और पुलिस काे सूचना देकर बुलाया। थाना प्रभारी राजेंद्र चाैधरी का कहना है कि इस सुराग के बाद पुलिस ने बाइक चाेर गिराेह में शामिल 3 बाल अपचारियाें काे पकड़ कर पूछताछ की। उनसे पाली, जालाेर व बाड़मेर जिले से 8 जगहाें से चुराई बाइक बरामद की गई है।

गिराेह में शामिल अन्य लाेगाें की भूमिका का पता लगाया जा रहा है। इस गिराेह ने जालाेर से 2, पाली जिले के सांडेराव से 2 और 3 बाइक तखतगढ़ इलाके से चुराना कबूल किया है, जबकि एक बाइक बाडमेर के माेकलसर से चुराई है। यह सभी 8 बाइक पुलिस ने आराेपियाें की निशानदेही पर बरामद कर ली गई है।

जालोर तक किया पीछा, आखिर पकड़ में आया गिरोह
असल में मंगलवार शाम काे तखतगढ़ निवासी प्रकाश चाैधरी मंदिर में दर्शन करने आया था। उस समय उसके पास बाइक थी, जिसमें पेट्राेल कम ही था। चाेर बाइक लेकर भागे ताे प्रकाश अपने दाेस्त रामसिंह की मदद से आराेपियाें का पता लगाने के लिए पीछा करते हुए जालाेर की तरफ स्थित एक पेट्राेल पंप पर गया, क्याेंकि उसे पता था कि उसकी बाइक में पेट्राेल कम ही है। और बाइक चुराने वाले आराेपी पेट्राेल भराने के लिए सबसे पहले नजदीक के पेट्राेल पंप पर ही जाएंगे। युवक की इसी जागरुकता से मंगलवार शाम काे ही बाइक के साथ आराेपियाें का पता लगा और इस सुराग के आधार पर पुलिस ने बाद में पूरे गिराेह का पता लगाया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबंगाल में शाह का शक्ति दर्शन, चीन को भारत का करारा जवाब और वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें