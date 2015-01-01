पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अपराध:तखतगढ़ में तीन बार धमाके की आवाज, ग्रामीण दहशत में

तखतगढ़एक घंटा पहले
कस्बे में शुक्रवार को दिन में अलग-अलग समय पर तीन तेज धमाके हुए। धमाकों की आवाज इतनी तेज थी कि लोग अपने घरों व दुकानों से बाहर निकल आए। शुक्रवार को पहला धमाका सुबह 11:20 बजे हुआ। इसी तरह दूसरा दोपहर 1:12 बजे व तीसरा धमाका अपराहृ 3:33 बजे हुआ।

क्षेत्र में पिछले कई दिनों से तेज धमाके की आवाज सुनाई दे रही है। कोई इसे भूगर्भीय हलचल बता रहा है तो कोई माइंस पर धमाके होने का दावा कर रहा है। पिछले कुछ दिनों से तेज धमाकों की आवाज से ग्रामीणों में दहशत एवं असमंजस व्याप्त है।

रानी में भी तेज आवाज के साथ कंपन होने से सहम गए ग्रामीण

नगर पालिका सहित आसपास के क्षेत्र में शुक्रवार काे दिन में 3 बार तेज आवाज के धमाके सुनाई दिए। जानकारी के अनुसार सुबह 11.26 बजे पहला तेज आवाज सुनाई दी। इसके बाद 1.13 बजे दूसरी बार धमाका हुआ। इसके बाद 3.34 बजे तेज आवाज सुनाई दी। इन तेज धमाकों की आवाज के बाद ग्रामीण दहशत में आ गए व घरों से बाहर निकले।

