पंचायत समिति सदस्य नामांकन:निवर्तमान प्रधान को बदलना पड़ा वार्ड, उनकी पत्नी भी आजमा रही भाग्य

अलसीसर/खेतड़ी3 घंटे पहले
निवर्तमान प्रधान गिरधारीलाल खीचड़ का वार्ड एससी के लिए आरक्षित होने की वजह से वार्ड बदलकर 15 नंबर वार्ड से चुनाव लड़ रहे हैं

अलसीसर पंचायत समिति सदस्य के लिए 23 को होने वाले चुनाव के लिए सोमवार को नामांकन का आखिरी दिन था। सोमवार को सुबह से ही एसडीएम कार्यालय में उम्मीदवारों व उनके समर्थकों की भीड़ लगी रही वही दोनों ही प्रमुख दलों ने उम्मीदवारों की लिस्ट दोपहर तक जारी नही करने से लोग चर्चा करते नजर आए। दोपहर को कांग्रेस की सूची विधायक रीटा चौधरी ने व भाजपा की लिस्ट भाजपा पर्यवेक्षकों ने एसडीएम को सौंपी।

इस बार निवर्तमान प्रधान गिरधारीलाल खीचड़ का वार्ड एससी के लिए आरक्षित होने की वजह से वार्ड बदलकर 15 नंबर वार्ड से चुनाव लड़ रहे हैं। वहीं उनकी पत्नी भी इस बार वार्ड 16 से भाग्य आजमा रही है। पूर्व प्रधान बरजी देवी भी एक बार फिर से मैदान में हैं। वे वार्ड 8 से कांग्रेस की उम्मीदवार हैं। इस बार कुल 77 उम्मीदवारों ने नामांकन फार्म भरे हैं।

कांग्रेस व भाजपा ने सभी वार्डों में उम्मीदवार उतारे हैं। वहीं बसपा ने दो व कम्युनिस्ट पार्टी ऑफ इंडिया ने दो उम्मीदवार मैदान में उतारे हैं। वार्ड चार, वार्ड पांच, वार्ड ग्यारह व वार्ड अठारह में कांग्रेस व भाजपा में सीधी टक्कर है। वहीं वार्ड वार्ड 2 में सबसे ज्यादा नौ उम्मीदवारों ने नामांकन भरा है।

खेतड़ी : 29 वार्डों के लिए 179 ने 205 नामांकन दाखिल किए

पंचायत समिति सदस्य के लिए खेतड़ी में अन्तिम दिन सोमवार को 113 प्रत्याशियों ने 125 नामांकन दाखिल किए। निर्वाचन अधिकारी एवं उपखंड अधिकारी शिवपाल जाट ने बताया कि सोमवार को 113 प्रत्याशियों ने 125 नामांकन पत्र दाखिल किए हैं। खेतड़ी में 29 वार्डों के लिए 179 प्रत्याशियों ने 205 नामांकन दाखिल किये हैं। भाजपा से 40 ने, कांग्रेस से 53 ने, बसपा से 21 ने, आरएलपी से 1 व 90 निर्दलियों ने नामांकन भरा है।

