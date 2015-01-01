पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विरोध प्रदर्शन:मंडावा विधायक के खिलाफ जमकर नारेबाजी की

अलसीसर2 दिन पहले
प्रधान की टिकट की दावेदारी मानी जा रही सावित्री श्योराण की जगह घासीराम पूनिया को टिकट देने से सावित्री के समर्थक खफा हो गए। इसकी जानकारी मिलते ही लोग पंचायत समिति के आगे जमा हो गए। विरोध करने लगे। लोगों ने रीटा चौधरी मुर्दाबाद के नारे लगाए। विधायक की गाड़ियों को भीड़ की वजह से पुलिस जाब्ते के साथ पंचायत समिति ले जाया गया। रास्ता बदलने की सूचना के बाद लोगों ने विधायक के काफिले को रोककर विरोध भी जताया।

पुलिस ने मुश्किल से विधायक को पंचायत समिति पहुंचाया। भाजपा ने आरोप लगाया कि समय निकलने के बाद वोट डलवाए गए। गोखरी सरपंच ललीता खीचड़ ने विरोध जताया लेकिन उनकी एक नहीं सुनी।किसी भी अप्रिय घटना को रोकने के लिए सीओ सिटी लोकेंद्र सिंह, सीओ ग्रामीण नीलकमल, महिला थानाधिकारी भंवरलाल कुमावत, बिसाउ एसएचओ रिया चौधरी, सदर एसएचओ गोपालसिंह, बगड़ एसएचओ राकेश मीणा मलसीसर एसएचओ अंकेश कुमार सहित भारी संख्या में पुलिस जाब्ता मौजूद रहा।

