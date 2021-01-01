पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कटाई से पहले लहसुन में नई बीमारी:सफेद लहसुन पीला पड़ने के साथ अब सूखने लगा

बड़ागांव4 घंटे पहले
कटाई से पहले लहसुन में नई बीमारी शुरू हो गई है और किसानों के खेतों में लगी लहसुन पीली पड़ने लगी है। इससे किसानों की चिंता एक बार फिर बढ़ने लगी है। ऐसे में उत्पादन पर असर होगा, जिससे इस बार लहसुन का उत्पादन कम हो सकता है।

क्षेत्र के गांव बड़ागांव, छोटा चिरोला, बागेड़ी, लसूडिया खेमा, कुम्हरवाड़ी सहित कई गांव में लहसुन की फसल पीली होना शुरू हो गई है। पीली होने के साथ यह सूखने भी लगी है। किसान कीटनाशक दवाओं का छिड़काव भी कर रहे हैं लेकिन इसके बावजूद फसलों का पीलापन कम नहीं हो रहा है। किसान इसके लिए पानी भी पिला रहे हैं लेकिन सिंचाई का असर भी नहीं हो रहा है और फसलें सूख रही हैं।

किसान भेरूसिंह डोडिया ने बताया कि उन्होंने 4 बीघा में लहसुन की बुवाई की है। 3 महीने की लहसुन की फसल हो गई है। इस बीच इस पर पीलापन आना शुरू हो गया है। दवाओं का छिड़काव और सिंचाई भी कर रहे हैं, फिर भी फसल पीली पड़ रही है। राजेश गोरा ने बताया कि पिछले वर्ष अच्छे दाम मिलने की वजह से लहसुन की बुवाई की थी लेकिन फसल अब पीली पड़ने लगी है। कटाई से पहले यह हाल हो गए हैं। अगर स्थिति यही रही तो फसल का उत्पादन काफी कम होगा।

