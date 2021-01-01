पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धर्म:पचलंगी के झडाया नगर में कलश यात्रा के साथ श्रीमद् भागवत कथा का शुभारंभ

बाघोली10 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • चंवरा के नेवरी में शिव मंदिर में रुद्राभिषेक आज, बुगाला में बही भजनों की गंगा

पचलंगी के झडाया नगर में शनिवार को कलश यात्रा के साथ भागवत कथा का शुभारंभ हुआ। कलश यात्रा झडाया बालाजी धाम से पूजा अर्चना के बाद रवाना हुई जो मुख्य मार्गों होती हुई शिव मंदिर के पास कथा स्थल पर पहुंची। गांव में कलश यात्रा का जगह-जगह स्वागत किया गया। कथावाचिका राधिका दीदी ने बताया कि कथा में पहले दिन धुंधकारी की कथा का वर्णन किया।

आरती के बाद प्रसाद वितरण किया गया। संगीत कलाकार हरीश, सनी, रामबाबू जगदीश प्रतीक आदि ने भजनों की प्रस्तुतियां दी। कथा का समय दोपहर 12 बजे से शाम 4 बजे तक रहेगा। मुख्य यजमान गिरधारी लाल खांडल, सांवरमल जांगिड़, राजेंद्र शेखावत, बंशीधर पटेल, रामकुमार गढ़वाल, नरेंद्र कुमार, पंच सोनी देवी पटेल, बनारसी देवी, लक्ष्मी देवी, ममता देवी, विमला देवी ,कमला देवी, सुमन देवी, प्रभु देवी, राजू देवी, सुप्यार, देवी सुनीता देवी सहित कई श्रद्धालु मौजूद थे।
नेवरी में शिव मंदिर में रुद्राभिषेक आज
चंवरा | नेवरी के वार्ड 9 की गंगा कॉलोनी में शिव मंदिर व दुर्गा माता मंदिर में मूर्ति की प्राण-प्रतिष्ठा का एक साल पूरा होने पर मंदिर में शनिवार को रुद्राभिषेक व प्रसाद वितरण का कार्यक्रम होगा जिसमें आसपास के गांवों के लोग हिस्सा लेंगे।

नेत भोमिया मंदिर में बही भजनों की गंगा
बुगाला. गांव में नेत भोमिया मंदिर के नव निर्माण पर हुए भूमि पूजन समारोह के उपलक्ष्य में रात्रि जागरण हुआ। समिति के नंदू सिंह ने बताया कि सांवरमल, घीसाराम कुमावत, रामवतार जोशी आदि ने नेत दादा को भजनों से रिझाया। इस मौके पर उप सरपंच रौनक गुप्ता, विजय कुमार जांगिड़, देशराज बुगालिया, प्रमोद बधालिया, दिनेश बुगालिया, कपिल कुमावत, सुरेश मिस्त्री, मुकेश सोनी, महेंद्र, प्रदीप आदि मौजूद रहे।

