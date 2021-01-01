पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मुआयना:औचक निरीक्षण में जोधपुरा के आईटी सेवा केंद्र पर ताला मिला

बाघोली10 घंटे पहले
उदयपुरवाटी के सहायक विकास अधिकारी गोपाल सिंह ने बीडीओ बाबूलाल रैगर के निर्देशानुसार पंचायतों का औचक निरीक्षण किया। निरीक्षण के दौरान जोधपुरा आईटी केंद्र पर शाम 4 बजे ताला लगा मिला। ग्राम विकास अधिकारी पुष्पेंद्र सिंह, एलडीसी रचना कुमारी, पंचायत सहायक आदि गैर हाजिर मिले। मौके पर ग्रामीणों से पूछताछ की तो उन्होंने बताया कि सुबह 11:30 तो ये लोग यहां थे।

उसके बाद ताला लगा कर चले गए। लोगों से पूछताछ कर हस्ताक्षर भी करवाए गआ। पापड़ा में शाम 5 बजे निरीक्षण के दौरान दो पंचायत सहायक देशराज बडसरा, राकेश शर्मा गैर हाजिर मिले। ग्राम विकास अधिकारी ग्राम विकास अधिकारी व एलडीसी मौके पर मिले। पचलंगी पंचायत में सभी कर्मचारी उपस्थित थे।

