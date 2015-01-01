पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्यक्रम:पापड़ा में शहीद सुरेश बड़सरा काे दी श्रद्धांजलि, कोरोना योद्धाओं का सम्मान

बाघोली4 घंटे पहले
  • पापड़ा में आईटी केंद्र के पास शहीद थल पर मनाई शहीद की 11वीं पुण्यतिथि

पापड़ा में आईटी केंद्र के पास शहीद स्थल पर शनिवार को शहीद सुरेश बड़सरा की 11वीं पुण्यतिथि मनाई गई। इस अवसर पर शहीद के पिता रामदेव सिंह बडसरा, भाई उमेद सिंह व उनके परिजनों ने शहीद को पुष्पांजलि अर्पित कर 2 मिनट मौन रख कर श्रद्धांजलि दी। स्कूल स्टाफ व ग्रामीणों ने शहीद को पुष्प चढ़ा कर नमन किया।

कार्यक्रम की अध्यक्षता सरपंच संगीता यादव ने की। विशिष्ट अतिथि पूर्व प्रधान मदन लाल भावरिया, शेर सिंह बड़सरा, प्रधानाचार्य श्रवण कुमार वर्मा, एसआई राजेंद्र सिंह आदि थे। मुख्य अतिथि विकास गिल ने कहा कि शहीदों को कभी भुलाया नहीं जा सकता।

इस अवसर पर कोरोना योद्धा पचलगी चौकी प्रभारी राजेंद्र सिंह, स्काउट गाइड्स के अध्यापक भंवरलाल मीणा, व्याख्याता प्रमिला, वीना, पंचायत सहायक राकेश शर्मा, एएनएम प्रमिला, सीमा सहित स्कूल स्टाफ का माला, साफा व शाल ओढ़ा कर सम्मान किया गया। अतिथियों ने कोविड-19 की सेवा करने वालों की सराहना की। राष्ट्रीय लोकतंत्र पार्टी के महासचिव मनीष चौधरी एवं एडवोकेट सुमेर सिंह बड़सरा भी मौजूद थे।

