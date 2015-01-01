पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दूंकर में समारोह:भाजपा के नव निर्वाचित जनप्रतिनिधियों का अभिनंदन

बीदासर26 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • उपनेता प्रतिपक्ष राठाैड़ बाेले-अब सुजानगढ़ के उपचुनाव में भी कमल खिलाएंगे

जिला परिषद व पंचायत समिति चुनावाें में विजयी रहे भाजपा के जनप्रतिनिधियाें का बुधवार काे दूंकर गांव में अभिनंदन किया गया। उपनेता प्रतिपक्ष राजेंद्र राठाैड़, सुजानगढ़ के पूर्व विधायक खेमाराम मेघवाल, सरदारशहर के पूर्व विधायक अशाेक पींचा के आतिथ्य में हुए कार्यक्रम में जिला प्रमुख वंदना आर्य, उप जिला प्रमुख महेंद्र न्योल, चूरू प्रधान दीपचंद राहड़, सुजानगढ़ प्रधान मनभरी देवी, बीदासर प्रधान संतोष मेघवाल, उप प्रधान शाेभसिंह अभिनंदन किया गया। कार्यक्रम काे संबाेधित करते हुए राठाैड़ ने कहा कि बीदासर व सुजानगढ़ में जनता ने भाजपा काे जनादेश देकर बता दिया है कि कांग्रेस के राज में गांवाें का विकास नहीं हाे रहा।

अब जनता के आशीर्वाद से सुजानगढ़ विधानसभा के उपचुनाव में कमल खिलेगा। जिला प्रमुख वंदना आर्य ने कहा कि जनता ने भाजपा को जो जनादेश दिया है, उसका सम्मान करते हुए विकास कार्याें में कमी नहीं अाने दी जाएगी। पूर्व विधायक खेमाराम मेघवाल ने सुजानगढ़ में पहली बार भाजपा का प्रधान बनने पर प्रत्येक कार्यकर्ता गर्व एवं खुशी की अनुभूति कर रहा है।

उन्हाेंने उपस्थित लाेगाें से सुजानगढ़ विधानसभा उपचुनाव में भी भाजपा काे विजयी बनाने का आह्वान किया। पूर्व विधायक अशाेक पींचा ने पंचायत चुनावाें में भाजपा काे जिताने पर जनता का अाभार व्यक्त किया। समारोह को पूर्व जिला प्रमुख हरलाल सारण, पूर्व भाजपा जिलाध्यक्ष वासुदेव चावला, धर्मवीर पुजारी, कमल दाधीच, प्रधान संतोष मेघवाल आदि ने भी संबाेधित किया।

समारोह में भाजपा नेता रामेश्वर भाटी, विष्णुदत्त त्रिवेदी, भाजपा नगर मण्डल अध्यक्ष अरुण तिवाड़ी, देहात अध्यक्ष अखाराम जाखड़, दूंकर सरपंच ज्ञानू देवी, रामनिवास भामू, चैनाराम भामू, मनोज मेघवाल, बाबूलाल करड़वाल, गोपाल प्रजापत आदि माैजूद रहे।

