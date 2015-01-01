पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जागरूकता:पैदल मार्च निकाल मास्क बांटे, नाे मास्क-नाे एंट्री के स्टीकर लगा लोगों को जागरूक किया

बीदासर4 घंटे पहले
कोरोना जागरूकता अभियान के तहत मंगलवार को नगर पालिका की टीमाें ने पैदल मार्च निकाला। ओसवाल श्रीसंघ पंचायत भवन से शासन मुनि विमल कुमार, जयकुमार ने मार्च काे रवाना किया। महिला मंडल अध्यक्ष शांति देवी बैगानी, कन्या मंडल अध्यक्ष शीतल सैखानी, तेरापंथ सभा उपाध्यक्ष दानमल बाठिया, ओसवाल श्रीसंघ पंचायत कोषाध्यक्ष बाबूलाल बैगानी, पालिका प्रशासक प्रकाशचंद खींचड़, सहायक अभियंता हंसराज मार्च में शामिल रहे। इस दाैरान मुख्य बाजार, गांधी चौक व अन्य स्थानाें पर 180 मास्क वितरित कर 350 पाेस्टर चिपकाए गए।
तारानगर. स्वयं सहायता समूह की महिलाओं ने रैली निकालकर लोगों से मास्क पहनने व साेशल डिस्टेंसिंग अपनाने की अपील की। सीओ अर्जुनसिंह राजपुरोहित के निर्देशन में रैली मुख्य मार्गों से होते हुए गुजरी। वहीं नगर पालिका की टीमों ने शहर के वार्डों में लोगों को मास्क बांटे। ईओ सुल्तान सिंह ने बताया कि आमजन को मास्क वितरित कर काेराेना के प्रति जागरूक किया गया। इस मौके पर गोपालराम, लक्खूसिंह, मुकेश कुमार, हेमराज प्रजापत, कृष्ण प्रजापत माैजूद रहे।
राजलदेसर | कोरोना जागरूकता को लेकर पालिका कार्मिकों की ओर से ईओ प्रवीण शर्मा के नेतृत्व में गठित टीमों ने पैदल मार्च निकाला। समाजसेवी छतरसिंह बैद व कनिष्ठ सहायक कैलाशचंद्र ने नगरपालिका के आगे से मार्च को हरी झंडी दिखाकर रवाना किया।

मार्च मैन बाजार, सुभाष चौक, गांधी चौक, इमाम बाड़ा, वाटर वर्क्स, बिसायती मोहल्ला, रेलवे स्टेशन, लाल कुंआ, स्टेशन रोड़, एसबीआई एटीएम होते हुए निकला। इस दौरान समाजसेवी के सहयोग से 100 मास्क व सेनेटाइजर आमजन को बांटे गए।

वहीं पालिका की ओर से वाहन चालकों, सब्जी विक्रेताओं, राहगीरों आदि को करीब 315 मास्क बांटे व 235 स्टीकर चस्पा किए गए। रैली में फायरमैन अर्जुनसिंह, स्वास्थ्य निरीक्षक हरीश गुर्जर, सुनील, लोकेश, निर्मल, हरिशंकर, राजकुमार, बाबूलाल आदि शामिल रहे।
रतनगढ़ में रैली निकाल आमजन को जागरूक किया, बिना मास्क घूमने वालाें के काटे चालान

नो मास्क नो एंट्री अभियान को जनआंदोलन बनाने के उद्देश्य से नगरपालिका की ओर से मंगलवार काे जनजागरूकता रैली निकाली गई। पालिका परिसर से रवाना हुई रैली मुख्य मार्गों से होती हुई बस स्टैंड, प्रजापति भवन, शीतला धोरा, मेहंदीपुर बालाजी मंदिर, सिनेमा हॉल, चुंगी नाका, भानीधोरा, चूरू फाटक होते हुए पुन: पालिका पहुंची।

इस दौरान बिना मास्क के मिलने वाले लोगों के मास्क लगाए गए तथा मोबाइल एप के माध्यम से लोगों को कोरोना के प्रति जागरूक किया। इस अवसर पर ईओ भगवानसिंह, एक्सईएन पूर्णिमा यादव, वरिष्ठ प्रारूपकार पिंटू कुमावत, पालिका कर्मी मुकेश कुमार, संजय बारी, हनुमानराम, नरेंद्र कुमार, सुनील भार्गव उपस्थित थे।

वहीं नायब तहसीलदार प्रवीणकुमार सैनी के नेतृत्व में गिरदावर निरंजन शर्मा, ट्रैफिक इंजार्च ओमप्रकाश शर्मा ने भी बाजारों का निरीक्षण किया तथा बिना मास्क के मिलने वाले 10 व्यापारियों पर जुर्माना लगाते हुए मास्क लगाने के लिए पाबंद किया।

