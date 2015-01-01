पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कलेक्टर को ज्ञापन:उर्दू आंदोलन को लेकर युवाओं ने निकाली आक्रोश रैली

बिसाऊ2 घंटे पहले
  • मलसीसर में मदरसा पैराटीचर ने एसडीएम को सौंपा ज्ञापन, झुंझुनूं में कलेक्टर को दिया ज्ञापन

उर्दू आंदोलन के तहत कस्बे के युवाओं ने गुरुवार को आक्रोश रैली निकाल कर मुख्यमंत्री के नाम नायब तहसीलदार को ज्ञापन सौंपा।ज्ञापन में बताया कि पिछली भाजपा सरकार ने उर्दू भाषा और मदरसा पैराटीचरों के साथ भेदभाव करते हुए उर्दू भाषा के पद समाप्त कर दिए थे। अब कांग्रेस सरकार ने भी अभी तक उर्दू भाषा की बेहतरी और मदरसा पैराटीचरों के हक में कोई कदम नहीं उठाया है।

इसके चलते चूरू के एक उर्दू शिक्षक शमशेर खान को दांडी पैदल यात्रा निकालनी पड़ रही है। दांडी यात्रा के समर्थन में सिराज खान व इस्माइल तंवर के नेतृत्व में गांधी चौक से उपतहसील तक हाथों में तिरंगा लेकर युवाओं ने पैदल मार्च किया।

बाद में विभिन्न मांगों का ज्ञापन नायब तहसीलदार जगदीश मीणा को सौंपा। इस मौके पर सामाजिक कार्यकर्ता इस्माइल तंवर, महफूज खान, सिराज खान, खानू खान, महबूब खान, सलीम खान, यूसुफ, लतीफ, क़य्यूम, इमरान, गुलाम, आबिद खान आदि मौजूद थे।

मलसीसर. मलसीसर उपखंड के मदरसा पैराटीचर, सर्व समाज के शिक्षक व छात्रों ने मिलकर शमशेर भालू खान पैदल दांडी यात्रा का समर्थन करते हुए पिथूसर से एसडीएम कार्यालय तक रैली निकालकर एसडीएम शकुंतला चौधरी को अपनी मांग का ज्ञापन सौंपा। ज्ञापन के समय उपखंड के गांवों के लोग मौजूद थे।

ज्ञापन में आठ सूत्री मांगों को लागू करने, मदरसा पैराटीचर को स्थाई करने, पूरे राज्य में सभी स्कूल, कॉलेज में अल्पसंख्यक भाषा के पद सृजित करने की मांग प्रमुख थी। ज्ञापन के समय इरफान फौजी, आलम अली, सलीम क़िलानिया, शमशेर खान, इकरार खान, मोहम्मद गनी, इमरान खान, निजामुद्दीन, जुल्फिकार, सिकंदर खान, गुलाम नबी, आदिल सहित सर्व समाज के लोग थे।

