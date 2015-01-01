पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लापरवाही:नेत्रहीन हरिराम; तीन बेटियां व एक बेटा, कोई नहीं कमाता फिर भी गेहूं के लिए अपात्र मान 20 हजार की वसूली निकाली

बुहाना/झुंझनुंएक घंटा पहले
बुहाना. नेत्रहीन हरिराम।
  • बुहाना उपखंड के सागवा गांव का मामला, खाद्य सुरक्षा योजना के जरुरतमंद को भी किया बाहर

खाद्य सुरक्षा योजना से अपात्रों को बाहर कर उनसे वसूली के बीच ऐसे भी मामले सामने आ रहे हैं। जिनमें वाकई में जरुरतमंद परिवार को इस योजना से ना केवल वंचित किया जा रहा है बल्कि उनके नाम पर वसूली भी निकाली जा रही है। ऐसा ही एक मामला बुहाना उपखंड क्षेत्र की घसेड़ा ग्राम पंचायत के सागवा गांव में सामने आया है।

जिसमें एक ऐसे परिवार को इस योजना का अपात्र बताकर 20 हजार रुपए की वसूली का नोटिस दिया गया है। जिसका मुखिया नेत्रहिन है। उसके चार बेटियां और एक बेटा है। परिवार में कोई कमाने वाला नहीं है। थोड़ी बहुत जो जमीन है। वह भी बंजर है। योजना से अपात्र होने और वसूली का नोटिस मिलने के बाद से ही इस परिवार को कुछ समझ में नहीं आ रहा है कि अब क्या करे।
सरकार ये अपात्र है! जिसे नोटिस दिया उसके पास दो बीघा असिंचित जमीन, उस पर फसल ही नहीं होती

जानकारी के अनुसार सागवा गांव के रहने वाले 61 वर्षीय हरिराम पुत्र मौहरूराम की चार साल पहले आंखों की रोशनी चली गई। जिसके बाद से उनका रोजगार भी छिन गया। परिवार में पत्नी माया, तीन बेटियां हैं और 19 साल का एक बेटा है। दो बीघा असिंचित जमीन है, लेकिन उस पर कोई फसल नहीं होती।

हरिराम का नाम खाद्य सुरक्षा योजना में जुड़ा हुआ था। जिससे उन्हें राशन मिल रहा था। कुछ दिन पहले हरिराम को इस योजना का अपात्र मान लिया गया और इसके बाद 20 हजार 666 रुपए का वसूली नोटिस भी भेज दिया। जिसे अब चुकाना है। परिवार अब इस उलझन में है कि वह खुद के लिए गेहूं का इंतजाम कहां से करे और यह रकम कैस चुकाए।

नोटिस मिलने से सकते में परिवार : नोटिस मिलने के बाद से ही परिवार सकते में है। उसे 20 हजार 666 रुपए चुकाने हैं। इस रकम का इंतजाम करना इस परिवार के लिए बड़ी चुनौती है। कोरोना के कारण परिवार पहले से ही परेशानी का सामना कर रहा था। ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि यह परिवार वाकई में जरुरतमंद है। इसका नाम हटाना और वसूली का नोटिस देना समझ से परे है। ग्रामीणों ने यह भी आरोप लगाया कि ऐसे और भी बहुत से परिवार है। जिनको इस तरह से नोटिस दिया गया है।

चार साल पहले गई थी आंखों की रोशनी, दूध बेचकर चलाते हैं काम
हरिराम की पत्नी माया देवी ने बताया कि पति की चार साल पहले आंखों की रोशनी चली गई थी और वे पूरी तरह से नेत्रहिन हो गए। इसके बाद परिवार के सामने कई संकट खड़े हो गए। घर में तीन बेटियां हैं। 19 साल का बेटा है, लेकिन उसके पास भी कोई रोजगार नहीं है। माया बताती है कि हमारे पास एक भैंस है। जिसका दूध बेचकर काम चलते हैं, लेकिन अब वह भी दूध नहीं देती। इसके अलावा कमाई का अन्य कोई साधन नहीं है। बेटा बेरोजगार है। बेटियों की शादी सिर पर है। जैसे तैसे घर का काम चला रहे थे। अब गेहूं नहीं मिलेगा तो भूखा मरना पड़ेगा।

यह बात सही है कि हरिराम अंधा है। वृद्ध पेंशन के अलावा कोई सरकारी नौकरी नहीं है। खाद्य सुरक्षा गेहूं वसूली का नोटिस आया है उसके लिए ग्राम विकास अधिकारी से बात की है। उसने बताया कि नोटिस गलती से आया होगा। सूची में नाम ठीक करवा दिया जाएगा।
-प्रदीप कुमार जांगिड़, सरपंच, घसेडा पंचायत
जांच करवाएंगे, पात्र का नाम नहीं हटेगा
जिस परिवार में सरकारी नौकरी व पेंशनर्स नहीं है। उनके नाम नहीं हटाए जा रहे हैं। यदि ऐसे किसी परिवार के पास नोटिस चला गया है तो उसकी जांच करवाई जाएगी।
- जीतू कुल्हरी, एसडीएम, बुहाना

