हादसा:मिट्‌टी धंसने से नदी में गिरी युवती, डूबने से मौत, सात दिन बाद तीन बहनों की एक साथ होनी थी शादी, कोहराम मचा

चला35 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

गुहाला में युवती की नदी में डूबने से मौत हो गई। जानकारी के मुताबिक गुहाला निवासी अंजू सुबह अपनी मां के साथ नदी की तरफ गई थी। नदी में गांवों का गंदा पानी भरा था। युवती गड्‌ढ़े के किनारे से जा रही थी,तभी मिट्टी धंसने से वह 10 फीट गहरे गड्‌ढ़े में गिर गई। मां को जब बेटी दिखाई नहीं दी तो उसने नदी के पास जाकर देखा कि वहां युवती की चप्पल पानी में तैर रही थी।

मां के शोर मचाने पर आस-पास के लोग मौके पर पहुंचे। गहरा पानी होने से शव को ढूंढ़ने में परेशानी हुई। लोगों ने गड्‌ढ़े के पानी को मिट्टी तोड़कर दूसरे गड्‌ढ़े में डाला तथा एक घंटे के प्रयास के बाद शव निकाला जा सका। मौके पर गुहाला पुलिस चौकी प्रभारी सुंडाराम सैनी भी पहुंचे। परिजनों की सहमति पर बिना पोस्टमार्टम किए ही शव सौंप दिया।
घर में शादी की तैयारियां

मृतका की सात दिन बाद अपनी तीन बहनों के साथ शादी थी। घर में तैयारियां चल रही हैं। बेटी की मौत की खबर सुन पिता बेहोश हो गया। शादी की खुशियों के बीच मातम छा गया।

