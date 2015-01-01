पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

यातायात:बस स्टैंड पर जाम से लगी वाहनों की कतार

मुख्य बस स्टैंड पर अतिक्रमण के कारण आए दिन जाम की स्थिति बनी रहती है। इससे शुक्रवार को आधा किलोमीटर तक वाहनों की लंबी कतार लग गई।दिनभर जाम लगा होने से लोग परेशान होते हैं लेकिन कोई देखने वाला नहीं है। लोगों ने बताया कि बस स्टैंड पर अतिक्रमण से आये दिन जाम लगा रहता है। ठेले वाले सड़क किनारे तक सामान फैलाकर रखते हैं। सार्वजनिक निर्माण विभाग ने जीएसएस से लेकर पुराने बस स्टैंड तक नाले का निर्माण सड़क से पांच फीट दूरी पर किनारे पर कर दिया जिससे समस्या बढ़ गई। सड़क संकरी होने से दोनों तरफ के वाहन फंस जाते हैं और घंटों तक जाम लगा रहता है। ग्रामीणों ने नाला निर्माण में बरती गई लापरवाही के समाधान की मांग की है।
शादियों के चलते पचलंगी में रोड जाम, घंटों फंसे रहे वाहन
कस्बे में शादियों के चलते
शुक्रवार को लंबा जाम लग गया। घंटों गाड़ियां जाम में फंसी रही। शादियों के कारण शाम को अचानक वाहनों की आवाजाही बढ़ गई। इससे रास्तों में लंबा जाम लग गया। बाद में ग्रामीणों की मदद से रोड जाम में फंसी गाड़ियों को निकाला गया। पचलंगी स्टैंड से एक किमी तक वाहनों की लाइन लग गई।

