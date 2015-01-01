पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मांग:चिड़ावा सीएचसी की ओपीडी व्यवस्था सुधार की मांग की

चिड़ावा9 घंटे पहले
बुहाना निवासी मनमोहन ने सीएमएचओ को पत्र लिखकर राजकीय अस्पताल की ओपीडी व्यवस्था में सुधार की मांग की है। मांगपत्र में लिखा गया है कि मंगलवार सुबह ओपीडी पर्ची कटवा चुके रोगियों को बिना देखे ही डॉक्टर्स सीट छोड़कर चले गए। चिकित्सकों ने मंत्री भंवरलाल मेघवाल का निधन हो जाने का हवाला देकर रोगियों को कल आने की बात कही।

पत्र में स्प्ष्ट किया गया है कि चिड़ावा के राजकीय अस्पताल में सूरजगढ़, बुहाना, सिंघाना व साथ लगते दूरस्थ इलाके के रोगी उपचार के लिए आते है। ऐसे में ओपीडी पर्ची कटवाने के बाद भी चिकित्सकीय परामर्श नही मिलने से उनके समय व आर्थिक नुकसान होता है।

