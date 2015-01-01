पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ऐसी लक्ष्मी किस काम की:चिड़ावा ईओ तीन लाख रुपए की रिश्वत लेते गिरफ्तार भू-रूपांतरण और पट्‌टा बनाने के लिए मांगे थे 12 लाख

चिड़ावा3 घंटे पहले
चिड़ावा. पालिका ईओ अनिल चौधरी को ले जाती जयपुर एसीबी टीम।
  • मकान की तलाशी में मिले 2 लाख 83 हजार रुपए, सात घंटे चली कार्रवाई
  • ईओ अनिल चौधरी झुंझुनूं नगर परिषद में सहायक अभियंता है

एसीबी जयपुर की टीम ने शुक्रवार सुबह नगर पालिका ईओ अनिल चौधरी को तीन लाख रुपए की रिश्वत लेते पकड़ा। ईओ चौधरी को कस्बे के प्राॅपर्टी कारोबारी वीरेंद्र भालोठिया की शिकायत पर रंगे हाथों दबोचा गया।

ट्रेप की कार्रवाई डांगर रोड स्थित ईओ के निवास पर हुई। शिकायत के मुताबिक ईओ चौधरी ने भालोठिया के दो भूखंडों का भू-रूपांतरण करने और रेलवे स्टेशन के पास एक प्लॉट का पट्‌टा बनाने के नाम पर 12 लाख रुपए मांगे थे। मामला चार लाख में तय होने के बाद भालोठिया ने एसीबी के अतिरिक्त महानिदेशक दिनेश एमएन को शिकायत की।

शिकायत का सत्यापन होने के बाद एसीबी के एएसपी पुष्पेंद्र सिंह, डीएसपी मांगीराम, राजेश सिंह की अगुवाई वाली टीम ने चिड़ावा पहुंचकर चौधरी को ट्रेप किया। सुबह नौ बजे से दोपहर ढाई बजे तक छह घंटे कार्रवाई चली। एसीबी टीम नगर पालिका कार्यालय भी गई। आराेपी ईओ के मकान से एसीबी झुंझुनूं ने 2 लाख 83 हजार रुपए नकद भी बरामद किए।

दुकान भी मांगी : ईओ अनिल चौधरी ने होटल-प्राॅपर्टी कारोबारी वीरेंद्र भालोठिया से पट्‌टे व भू रूपांतरण के बदले एक दुकान देने की मांग की थी। इस पर बात नहीं बनी तो ईओ ने 12 लाख रुपए मांगे। दोनों काम के बदले चार लाख रुपए देना तय हुआ। शुक्रवार सुबह फोन पर बात होने के बाद भालोठिया ईओ चौधरी के घर पहुंचे। भालोठिया ने जैसे ही तीन लाख रुपए ईओ को दिए, एसीबी टीम ने उसको पकड़ लिया।

झुंझुनूं सेवारत, चिड़ावा-सूरजगढ़ का अतिरिक्त कार्यभार : तीन लाख रुपए रिश्वत लेते पकड़ा गया ईओ अनिल चौधरी झुंझुनूं नगर परिषद में सहायक अभियंता है। उसके पास चिड़ावा और सूरजगढ़ नगर पालिका ईओ का अतिरिक्त कार्यभार है। वह पिलानी नगर पालिका में भी ईओ रह चुका है।

तीन दिन में तीन अधिकारी पकड़े गए, इनमें दाे ईओ : रिश्वत के मामले में जिले के तीन अधिकारी पकड़े गए। इनमे दाे अधिकारी ईओ हैं। गुरुवार काे गुढ़ागाैड़जी थाना इलाके भाेड़की पुलिस चाैकी के एएसआई रामस्वरूप काे 15 हजार रुपए रिश्वत लेते एसीबी सीकर ने पकड़ा था। शुक्रवार काे चिड़ावा में जयपुर एसीबी टीम ने चिड़ावा नगर पालिका के ईओ अनिल चाैधरी काे तीन लाख रुपए रिश्वत लेते पकड़ा।

झुंझुनूं में एईएन रहते हुए दो पालिकाओं के ईओ का चार्ज

पट्टे बनाने की ऐवज में तीन लाख रुपए की रिश्वत लेते पकड़े गए एईएन अनिल चाैधरी का मूल पदस्थापन झुंझुनूं नगर परिषद झुंझुनूं में एईएन के पद पर था। वे करीब तीन साल से इस पद पर हैं। 2015-2016 में डीएलबी की ओर से निकाली गई एईएन भर्ती में अनिल चाैधरी का चयन हुआ था। जाेइनिंग के थाेड़े समय बाद ही वे जिले में पदस्थ हाे गए थे।

नगर परिषद में एईएन रहते उन्हें बगड़, पिलानी, चिड़ावा व सूरजगढ़ नगर पालिकाओं के ईओ का अतिरिक्त चार्ज दिया गया। शहर में स्ट्रीट लाइट व्यवस्था की जिम्मेदारी अनिल चाैधरी के पास थी, लेकिन सूरजगढ़ व पिलानी के ईओ का अतिरिक्त चार्ज हाेने के कारण वे झुंझुनूं में अधिक समय नहीं दे पा रहे थे।

