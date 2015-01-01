पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मुआयना:कलेक्टर-एसडीएम व बीडीओ ने सरकारी दफ्तरों का निरीक्षण किया, बिना सूचना गैर हाजिर होने पर नोटिस

चिड़ावा4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • ग्राम पंचायत ओजटू व श्योपुरा आंगनबाड़ी केंद्रों की सहायिकाएं नहीं मिली ड्यूटी पर

एसडीएम संदीप चौधरी और बीडीओ दारासिंह ने बुधवार को क्षेत्र के सरकारी कार्यालयों व नरेगा कार्य स्थलों का निरीक्षण किया। संभागीय आयुक्त के निर्देशानुसार ये निरीक्षण किये गए। उपखंड कार्यालय के सहायक प्रशासनिक अधिकारी कैलाशसिंह कविया ने बताया कि एसडीएम चौधरी ने गांव श्योपुरा, ओजटू, नूनिया गोठड़ा की सरकारी स्कूलों, प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्रो, ग्राम पंचायत कार्यालयों और पटवार घरों का निरीक्षण किया।

इस दौरान आंगनबाड़ी केंद्र धत्तरवाला का बास तन ओजटू की सहायिका बीरमती 12 अक्टूबर, 2020 से ड्यूटी पर नहीं आने की जानकारी मिली। वहीं श्योपुरा केद्र की सहायिका ममता भी ड्यूटी पर नहीं मिली। उधर बीडीओ दारासिंह की अगुवाई वाली नौ टीमों ने भी पंचायत कार्यालयों, नरेगा कार्य स्थलों का निरीक्षण किया।

इन टीमों का नेतृत्व पंचायत समिति के एईएन राजकुमार सोनी, मुकेश कुमार शर्मा, सहायक विकास अधिकारी राजेश कुमार जांगिड़, अमीलाल हेमराज जांगिड़, विद्याधर, विजेंद्र सोनी और सांख्यिकी अधिकारी रणसिंह चौधरी ने किया। ग्राम पंचायत किठाना में कनिष्ठ सहायक रोहताश कुमार बिना सूचना के 22 दिन से अनुपस्थित मिला, जिसे नोटिस दिया गया है।

इस दौरान नरेगा योजना के कार्यों एवं ग्राम पंचायतो के तहत व्यक्तिगत लाभ के पाच लाभार्थियों के घर जाकर निरीक्षण किया गया। निरीक्षण में कई जगह नरेगा योजना में चल रहे कार्यों पर कम टास्क की स्थिति मिली। जहां पर श्रमिक कम काम कर रहे हैं, उनको काम पूरा करने का निर्देश दिए गए। इसके अलावा जिन कार्य स्थलों पर बोर्ड नहीं मिले वहां के ग्राम विकास अधिकारियों को बोर्ड बनवाने के लिए कहा गया।

कार्य स्थलों पर नहीं मिले श्रमिकों की नरेगा योजना के मस्टररोल में अनुपस्थिति दर्ज करने और संबंधित श्रमिक आगे भी अनुपस्थिति मिलने पर नरेगा योजना से हटाने के निर्देश दिए गए। बीडीओ ने ग्राम पंचायत भामरवासी, नारी, सारी, अरडावता, किठाना, केहरपुरा कला, गिडानिया पंचायतों का निरीक्षण किया। उन्होंने सभी कार्मिकों को ड्रेस कोड व परिचय पत्र पहनने के निर्देश दिए।

बुहाना. एसडीएम जीतू कुलहरी ने कार्यालयों का टीम गठित कर निरीक्षण करवाया। एसडीएम ने बुहाना, बड़बर, सुलताना अहिरान, कलाखरी आदि पंचायतों का निरीक्षण किया। निरीक्षण में बड़बर का राजीव गांधी सेवा केन्द्र बंद मिला। गांव के बड़ा जोहड़ में वन विभाग द्वारा चलाए जा रहे कार्य पर कोई भी श्रमिक नहीं मिला। बुहाना सीएचसी पर दो कार्मिक अनुपस्थित पाए। तहसीलदार मांगे राम पूनिया ने कुहाड़वास, झारोडा, काजला, झांसा आदि पंचायतों में निरीक्षण किया। साफ-सफाई रखने के लिए आवश्यक दिशा निर्देश दिए। सभी कार्मिकों को परिचय पत्र गले में रखने की हिदायत दी गई।
शिमला. जिले के उच्च अधिकारियों ने बुधवार को विभिन्न स्थानों पर सरकारी कार्यालयों में व्यवस्थाओं की जांच की। लांबी अहीर के आईटी केंद्र का विकास अधिकारी कृष्ण चावला ने निरीक्षण किया। उनके साथ ग्राम विकास अधिकारी लक्ष्मण यादव, कृषि पर्यवेक्षक रतिराम यादव, कैलाश चंद शर्मा, अशोक कुमार आदि मौजूद थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसान बोले- ये कानून कोरोना से भी खतरनाक, हम अपने ही खेत में मजदूर बन जाएंगे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें