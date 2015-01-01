पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रतियोगिता:डालमिया स्कूल मीट की तीन स्पर्धाओं में डीवीएम चिड़ावा की टीम प्रथम रही

चिड़ावा2 घंटे पहले
डालमिया स्कूल वर्चुअल मीट-2020 की तीन प्रतियोगिताओं में डीवीएम चिड़ावा की टीम प्रथम रही। प्राचार्य जयदेबकर ने बताया कि शुक्रवार को परिणाम घोषित किए गए। चिड़ावा के छात्र-छात्राओं ने ड्राइंग विथ अल्फावेट (अक्षरों की कलाकारी), क्विज ओ मेनिया (प्रश्नोत्तरी) व स्पेलथाॅन (सम्भावित अर्थ) प्रतियोगिता में प्रथम और एडवरटाइजमेंट (वार्तालाप) में द्वितीय स्थान प्राप्त किया।

चार दिवसीय आयोजन में चिड़ावा टीम की असेंबली से तीसरे दिन की प्रतियोगिताएं शुरू हुई। छात्रा अदिति, नौमी अन निनान, अपूर्वा, यश, मेहाती, सूर्यांश, आयुषी, निशांत, सानिया यादव, अनन्या केडिया, नेहा, यशवर्धन सैनी, पूजा, एलिजाबेथ, वर्षा पायल, आदित्य जोशी, हर्षिका जांगिड़, अंकिता धनखड़, सुंदरम त्रिपाठी, यश नूनिया, मयंक जख़ोरिया ने कोलोकीयम, डिजिटल रंगोली, पीपीटी प्रजेंटेशन, हेलो आई एम डीवीएम व डाॅक्यूमेंट्री फ़िल्म के ऑनलाइन प्रजेंटेशन में प्रस्तुतियां दी।

डालमिया स्कूल वर्चुअल मीट-2020 के तीसरे दिन सीईओ डॉ. आर विलियम्स के संयोजन में हुए आयोजन में सुधीर मोहंती डीजीएम एचआर राजगंगपुर, राजेश सोमानी डीई प्लांट हेड राजगंगपुर, धर्मेन्द्र टूटेजा ईडी फाइनेंस दिल्ली, सुरथ मुखर्जी दिल्ली व एसके रावत राजगंगपुर विशिष्ट अतिथि थे।

