मांग:विधायक से मिले शारीरिक शिक्षा संघ के पदाधिकारी, मांगों काे लेकर दिया ज्ञापन

चिड़ावाएक घंटा पहले
राजस्थान शारीरिक शिक्षा शिक्षक संघ के पदाधिकारियों ने परसरामपुरा में नवलगढ़ विधायक पूर्व मंत्री डॉ. राजकुमार शर्मा से मुलाकात की। संघ का प्रतिनिधि मंडल जिलाध्यक्ष रामावतार सिंह की अगुवाई में डॉ. शर्मा से मिला। शारीरिक शिक्षकों ने पूर्व मंत्री को अपना ज्ञापन सौंपकर सरकार से मांगे मनवाने में सहयोग का आग्रह किया।

संगठन पदाधिकारियों ने कॉलेज शिक्षा मे शारीरिक शिक्षको की भर्ती करवाने, शिक्षा विभाग में छात्र संख्या की बाध्यता समाप्त करके प्रत्येक उमावि में प्रथम श्रेणी, मावि में द्वितीय और उप्रावि में तृतीय श्रेणी शारीरिक शिक्षक के पद स्वीकृत करवाने, प्रत्येक सीबीईओ कार्यालयों में शारीरिक शिक्षक पद लागू करवाने और प्रथम श्रेणी शारीरिक शिक्षक का पद इन कैडर करके पदोन्नति एवम सीधी भर्ती करवाने की मांग दोहराई। विधायक डॉ. शर्मा ने शारीरिक शिक्षकों को उनकी मांगों से शिक्षा मंत्री-उच्च शिक्षा मंत्री को अवगत करवाने का आश्वासन दिया। इस अवसर पर संघ के जिला कोषाध्यक्ष राजवीर सांगवान, प्रदीप कड़वासरा, विजयसिंह, सुनील वर्मा चिड़ावा, राकेश कुमार, बलवान सिंह मौजूद रहे।

