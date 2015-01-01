पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सहायता:चिड़ावा में 500 को बांटी रजाई, झुंझुनूं में अग्रवाल समाज समिति की ओर से कंबल वितरण कल से

चिड़ावा2 घंटे पहले
दरगाह नरहड़ शरीफ में शुक्रवार काे 500 से ज्यादा जरूरतमंदाें काे कंबल बांटी गई। हाजी अजीज खान पठान, शाहीद शमीन पठान के द्वारा जरूरतमंदों को कंबल वितरीत की गई। लॉकडाउन में भी शाहीद पठान की तरफ से 250 लोगों को कीट दिए गए थे। इस दौरान सिराज अली, सह मैनेजर कल्लू पीर, मून्ना भाई, जयपुरिया आदि लोग उपस्थित थे।

अग्रवाल समाज समिति की ओर से कंबल वितरण कल से : झुंझुनूं | अग्रवाल समाज समिति की ओर से 13 दिसंबर को अग्रसेन भवन में कंबल वितरण कार्यक्रम शुरू करेगा। कार्यक्रम संयोजक संपत चुड़ैलावाला, डॉ. डीएन तुलस्यान व अग्रवाल समाज समिति के अध्यक्ष कैलाशचंद सिंघानिया ने बताया कि 23 दिसंबर तक चलने वाले इस अभियान के तहत 1300 जरूरतमंद लोगों को कंबल वितरण की जाएगी।

उन्होंने बताया कि कोरोना संक्रमण को देखते हुए सोशल डिस्टेंस की पालना करते हुए रोजाना 120 लोगों को कंबल वितरण किए जाएंगे। कार्यक्रम के दौरान व्यवस्था बनी रहे इसके लिए अग्रसेन भवन में कूपन वितरण किए जा रहे है। कार्यक्रम को सफल बनाने के लिए भामाशाह सीए दीनबंधु जालान मुंबई की ओर से 200 कंबल, कौशल खंडेलिया सूरत 200, पवन कुमार बंका सूरत 100, बाबूलाल अशोक कुमार ढंढ़ारिया मुंबई 100, सीए कृष्ण मुरारी तुलस्यान मुंबई 100, रामरतन राणासरिया फर्म मंगतूराम नवरंगलाल 100, रिद्धकरण मोदी फर्म मोदी ट्रैवल्स 100, नवीन केजड़ीवाल फर्म जय बजरंग टिंबर एंड हार्डवेयर मर्चेंट 100, सत्यनारायण नंदकिशोर कांरुडिया कोलकाता 50, मोहनलाल तुलस्यान फर्म रिछपाल राय मोहनलाल तुलस्यान 50, केशर देव तुलस्यान फर्म घनश्याम दास हनुमान बक्स 50, कैलाश चंद्र सिंघानिया फर्म लादूराम मदनलाल 50, रघुनाथ पोद्दार फर्म अंबिका क्रिएशन 50, गणेश हलवाई चिड़ावावाला की ओर से 50 कंबल का सहयोग मिला है।

अभिनव प्रगति समिति 13 को करेगी रजाइयों का वितरण : बगड़ | समाज सेवी संस्था अभिनव प्रगति समिति की ओर से रविवार को रजाई वितरण का शुभारंभ किया जाएगा। समिति अध्यक्ष लक्ष्मी निवास रूंगटा ने बताया कि समिति का 22वां निशुल्क रजाई वितरण कार्यक्रम रविवार को समिति कार्यालय में दादू द्वारा के महामंडलेश्वर स्वामी अर्जुन दास महाराज के मुख्य आतिथ्य में होगा।

कोविड-19 के दिशा निर्देशों की पालना करते हुए रविवार को 5 जरूरतमंदों को रजाई वितरण कर कार्यक्रम की शुरुआत की जाएगी। जिसके बाद जरूरतमंदों को रजाई के लिए जारी किए गए कूपन के आधार पर समिति के कार्यालय से रजाई वितरित की जाएगी। रूंगटा ने बताया कि विभिन्न दानदाताओं के सहयोग से जरूरतमंद लोगों को वितरण के लिए समिति को 451 रजाइयां प्राप्त हुई है। जिनका वितरण कस्बे सहित आसपास के जरूरतमंद लोगों को किया जाएगा।

