पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

जिप सदस्य:11 ने उठाया पर्चा, अब 82 मैदान में, 10 वार्डों में सीधा व 10 में त्रिकोणीय मुकाबला

चूरू2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

जिला परिषद सदस्य के चुनाव के लिए अब 82 प्रत्याशी मैदान रह गए हैं। बुधवार को 11 ने नाम वापस लेकर मैदान छोड़ दिया है। 10 वार्डों में सीधी और 10 में ही त्रिकोणीय टक्कर है, जबकि 5 वार्डों में चतुष्कोणीय और दो में पंचकोणीय मुकाबला है।

इधर, जिले की पंचायत समितियों में 56 ने नाम वापस लिए हैं, जबकि सुजानगढ़ पंचायत समिति में एक प्रत्याशी निर्विरोध निर्वाचित हुई। जिले की पंचायत समितियों में अब 450 उम्मीदवार मैदान में रह गए है।

जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी डॉ. प्रदीप के गावंडे ने बताया कि जिला परिषद के 2, 5, 6, 7, 11, 12, 13, 15, 23 व 27 में सीधा, वार्ड 1, 3, 8, 10, 14, 19, 20, 22, 24 व 26 में त्रिकोणीय, वार्ड 4, 9, 18, 21 व 27 में चतुष्कोणीय एवं वार्ड 16 और 17 में पांच-पांच प्रत्याशी मैदान में हैं।

दूसरी ओर जिले की सभी पंचायत समितियों में सदस्य के लिए बुधवार को 56 अभ्यर्थियों द्वारा नामवापसी के बाद अब 450 अभ्यर्थी चुनाव मैदान में हैं। चूरू पंचायत समिति सदस्य के लिए 8 अभ्यर्थियों द्वारा नामवापसी के बाद 43 अभ्यर्थी चुनाव मैदान में हैं।

रतनगढ़ पंचायत समिति सदस्य के लिए 19 अभ्यर्थियों द्वारा नामवापसी के बाद 59 अभ्यर्थी, सरदारशहर पंचायत समिति सदस्य के लिए 3 अभ्यर्थियों द्वारा नामवापसी के बाद 62 अभ्यर्थी, राजगढ़ पंचायत समिति सदस्य के लिए 10 अभ्यर्थियों द्वारा नामवापसी के बाद 114 अभ्यर्थी, तारानगर पंचायत समिति सदस्य के लिए 7 अभ्यर्थियों द्वारा नामवापसी के बाद 56 अभ्यर्थी, बीदासर पंचायत समिति सदस्य के लिए 4 अभ्यर्थियों द्वारा नामवापसी के बाद 60 अभ्यर्थी तथा सुजानगढ़ पंचायत समिति सदस्य हेतु 5 अभ्यर्थियों द्वारा नामवापसी के बाद 56 अभ्यर्थी चुनाव मैदान में हैं।

सुजानगढ़ पंचायत समिति सदस्य हेतु ब्लॉक संख्या 18 से कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी केसर देवी मेघवाल निर्विरोध निर्वाचित हुई हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंडॉ. हर्षवर्धन ने 7 राज्यों से कहा- मौतों को कम करने पर फोकस करें; WHO प्रमुख से मोदी ने बात की - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें