चिकित्सा विभाग में हड़कंप:साहवा-तारानगर के डेंगू बुखार से पीड़ित 12 रोगी डीबी अस्पताल में भर्ती, इनमें 5 बच्चे, 2 की प्लेटलेट्स डाउन

चूरूएक घंटा पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
डीबी अस्पताल में डेंगू पीड़ित मरीजों की जांच करते अधीक्षक डॉ. गौरी।
  • अब तक चूरू के डीबी अस्पताल में 24 डेंगू पीड़ित आ चुके हैं, 12 अभी भर्ती

कोरोना के बीच साहवा और आसपास के कस्बों में डेंगू से पांच मौत एवं इसके मरीज मिलने से चिकित्सा विभाग में हडकंप मचा हुआ है। सीएमएचओ और चूरू मेडिकल कॉलेज की टीमों के बाद उपनिदेशक निर्मला शर्मा भी साहवा का राउंड लगा चुकी हैं। चूरू के डॉक्टरों की टीम ने एक दिन का शिविर लगाकर करीब 300 मरीजों की जांच की, जिनमें से 85 के सैंपल भी लिए। डेंगू के मरीज साहवा के अलावा तारानगर और सादुलपुर से सामने आए हैं।

तारानगर-साहवा के 24 मरीज चूरू के डीबी अस्पताल में उपचार ले चुके हैं। इनमें 12 तो अभी भर्ती हैं, जिनमेें एमसीएच में भर्ती पांच बच्चे भी शामिल हैं। 12 में से अब तक दो मरीजों कोे प्लेटलेट्स कम होने पर एसडीपी (सिविलर डोनर प्लेटलेट) चढ़ानी पड़ी है। डॉक्टरों का कहना है कि एक ऑपरेटर की प्लेटलेट्स गिर जाने के कारण उसे भी एसडीपी चढ़ानी पड़ सकती है।

अस्पताल अधीक्षक प्रो. एफएच गौरी ने बताया कि बच्चों का उपचार शिशु रोग विशेषज्ञ डॉ. इकराम हुसैन एवं अन्य भर्ती मरीजों का उपचार फिजिशियन डॉ. आरिफ, मुरलीधर, देवेंद्र खुडारा आदि की देखरेख में हो रहा है। अधीक्षक ने बताया कि 24 व 25 अक्टूबर को 2-2 डेंगू पीड़ित, 26 को 4, 27 को 5 एवं शेष 28 अक्टूबर को चूरू आए, जिनका उपचार जारी है। प्लेटलेट्स डाउन होने पर प्लेटलेट्स चढ़ाई जा रही है।

चिंता : डेंगू पॉजिटिव आने से प्लेटलेट्स हो रही डाउन, इसको लेकर डॉक्टर हैरान

डीबी अस्पताल के चिकित्सक इस बात को लेकर हैरान है कि बुखार के रोगियों के जांच में डेंगू पॉजिटिव आने से पहले ही प्लेटलेट्स डाउन हो रही है, जिसके कारण उन्हें एसडीपी चढ़ानी पड़ रही है। बहरहाल डीबी अस्पताल में भर्ती मरीजों की स्थिति कंट्रोल में है। डिप्टी सीएमएचओ डॉ. देवकरण गुरावा ने बताया कि साहवा में 22 टीमें घर-घर सर्वे करके बुखार पीडितों का पता लगाकर उन्हें उपचार के लिए चूरू भिजवाया जा रहा है। पेयजल स्रोतों में लार्वा मिलने से ये स्पष्ट हो गया है कि एडीज मच्छर इन्हीं से निकले है।

साहवा में डेंगू के मामले बढ़ने के तीन कारण

  1. पेयजल स्रोतों की नियमित सफाई नहीं करने से पानी में लार्वा मिले।
  2. चिकित्सा विभाग का शुरूआत में इस मामले को गंभीरता से नहीं लेना।
  3. डेंगू मरीजों के भादरा इलाज को जाने से वास्तविक स्थिति का पता नहीं चल सका।

डेंगू के लक्षण : तेज बुखार होता है, जो 104 डिग्री तक पहुंच जाता है। सिददर्द, मांसपेशियों, हड्डियों और जोड़ों में दर्द, जी मिचलाना, उल्टी लगना, आंखों के पीछे दर्द, ग्रंथियों में सूजन और त्वचा पर लाल चकत्ते होना आदि शामिल है।

डेंगू में ये होगी जांच : एंटीजन ब्लड टेस्ट (एनएस1) विश्वसनीय माना जाता है। बुखार होने के दो दिन के अंदर इस टेस्ट को करा सकते हैं। अगर ये जांच निगेटिव आती है तो एंटीजन एलाइजा जांच करानी चाहिए।

मरीजों की स्थिति कंट्रोल में है

डीबी अस्पताल में भर्ती साहवा और तारानगर मरीजों की स्थिति कंट्रोल में है। डॉक्टरों की टीम निगाहें रखे हुए है। राज्य सरकार ने डीबी अस्पताल को मौसमी बीमारियों के उपचार के लिए एक लाख रुपए का बजट स्वीकृत किया है।

-डॉ. एफएच गौरी, अस्पताल अधीक्षक

