प्रधानमंत्री फसल बीमा योजना:जिले के 1.30 लाख किसानों को रबी 2019-20 के फसल खराबे का 550 करोड़ का क्लैम जल्द मिलेगा

चूरू2 घंटे पहले
  • सीएम ने राज्य विकास समन्वय एवं निगरानी समिति की बैठक में दिए निर्देश

चूरू सहित प्रदेश के आठ जिलों के किसानों को रबी 2019-20 में हुए फसल खराबे का प्रधानमंत्री फसल बीमा योजना के तहत क्लैम का जल्द भुगतान किया जाएगा। इस संबंध में बुधवार को मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत के निर्देश पर आदेश जारी किए गए हैं। मुख्यमंत्री गहलोत ने राज्य विकास समन्वय एवं निगरानी समिति की बैठक में प्रधानमंत्री फसल बीमा योजना की समीक्षा करते हुए निर्देश दिए थे कि जिन आठ जिलों का रबी 2019-20 का क्लैम भुगतान बकाया है, उनका शीघ्र भुगतान किया जाए।

उल्लेखनीय है कि लॉकडाउन अवधि में कृषि एवं राजस्व विभाग के अधिकारियों की ओर से चूरू जिले में किए गए फसल खराबे के प्रयोगों (आकलन) पर बीमा कंपनी ने असहमति व्यक्त करते हुए केन्द्र सरकार के समक्ष अपील कर दी थी, जिसके चलते किसानों के क्लैम का भुगतान नहीं हो पा रहा था। राज्य सरकार ने मामले में केंद्र सरकार के समक्ष मजबूती से पैरवी करते हुए किसानों का पक्ष रखा व साक्ष्य प्रस्तुत किए, जिसके आधार पर तीन फरवरी को बीमा कंपनी की अपील खारिज कर दी गई।

अब चूरू जिले की एक लाख 30 हजार बीमा पॉलिसियों के विरूद्ध पात्र किसानों को 550 करोड़ रुपए के क्लैम का भुगतान मिल सकेगा। चूरू के अलावा अजमेर, भरतपुर, बूंदी, झालावाड़, कोटा, पाली व सवाईमाधोपुर जिलों के रबी 2019-20 के राज्यांश प्रीमियम की 70 करोड़ रुपए की राशि भी बीमा कम्पनियों को जमा करा दी है।

