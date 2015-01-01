पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नियुक्ती:दीपावली पर्व को लेकर 14 कार्यपालक मजिस्ट्रेट नियुक्त

चूरू4 घंटे पहले
दीपावली पर जिले में विभिन्न कस्बों व क्षेत्रों में कानून, आपसी सौहार्द बनाए रखने तथा असामाजिक व साम्प्रदायिक तत्वों से निपटने के लिए 14 कार्यपालक मजिस्ट्रेट्स लगाए हैं। जिला मजिस्ट्रेट डॉ. प्रदीप के. गावंडे ने बताया कि चूरू, राजगढ़, तारानगर, रतनगढ़, बीदासर, सुजानगढ़ व सरदारशहर क्षेत्र में संबंधित उपखंड मजिस्ट्रेट को कार्यपालक मजिस्ट्रेट लगाया है, जबकि रतननगर में चूरू तहसीलदार, सिद्धमुख में राजगढ़ तहसीलदार, साहवा में तारानगर तहसीलदार, राजलदेसर में रतनगढ़ तहसीलदार, सरदारशहर में सरदारशहर तहसीलदार, सालासर में सुजानगढ़ तहसीलदार व छापर में बीदासर तहसीलदार को कार्यपालक मजिस्ट्रेट लगाया गया है। संबंधित मजिस्ट्रेट संबंधित पुलिस अधिकारी से समन्वय व सामंजस्य बनाए रखते हुए असामाजिक व साम्प्रदायिक तत्वों पर विशेष निगरानी रखेंगे। संबंधित क्षेत्रों में आतिशबाजी के क्रय विक्रय व उपयोग पर पूर्णतया प्रतिबंध रहेगा ताकि कोविड-19 के दृष्टिगत सामाजिक दूरी के लिए जारी गाइडलाइन की पालना सुनिश्चित करेंगे।

