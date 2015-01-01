पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:चूरू में पटाखों की 15, सुजानगढ़ व छापर में 3 दुकानों को किया सील

चूरू2 घंटे पहले
प्रशासन व पुलिस ने बुधवार को शहर में पटाखों की 19 दुकान व गोदाम पर कार्रवाई करते हुए 15 को सील किया। तहसीलदार ओमप्रकाश जैन व शहर कोतवाल सुभाषचंद्र कच्छावा के नेतृत्व में की गई कार्रवाई के बाद पटाखा व्यापारियों में हड़कंप मच गया।

शहर कोतवाल कच्छावा ने बताया कि 19 में से 4 में पटाखे आदि नहीं मिले। उनको पटाखे नहीं बेचने के लिए पाबंद किया। एक दुकान में 71 कार्टन पटाखे व एक दुकान पर चार किलो पटाखे सील किए। अन्य दुकान व गोदाम को भी सील किया।

सुजानगढ़ राज्य सरकार की ओर से पटाखों पर बैन के बाद उपखंड प्रशासन की टीम ने शहर में पटाखों की दुकानों का निरीक्षण किया। टीम के आने पर पटाखों व्यवसायियों में हड़कंप मच गया। टीम ने दुकानदारों को पटाखा नहीं बेचने के लिए पाबंद किया।

तहसीलदार डॉ. बसंत परसोया ने बताया कि अगर कोई भी पटाखा बेचते पाया गया तो उस पर सरकार का निर्धारित तय जुर्माना वसूला जाएगा।

इस दौरान शिव जनरल स्टोर नया बाजार सुजानगढ़ में ताराचंद भरतिया के अलावा छापर में चाैपड़ा बाजार में चतरसिंह जैन व आविमं के पीछे अमरसिंह की दुकानाें में पटाखों का स्टॉक मिला, जबकि अन्य दुकानों पर कहीं पटाखें नहीं मिले तो कई दुकानें बंद मिली।

पटाखे मिले तीनाें दुकानाें काे सील करने की कार्रवाई की गई। टीम में नगरपरिषद जेईएन विक्रम जोरवाल, ऑफिस कानूनगो दिलीपसिंह, भू-अभिलेख निरीक्षक भींवाराम सहित पुलिस व नगरपरिषद के कर्मचारी थे।

