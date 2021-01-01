पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सभापति व पालिकाध्यक्ष चुनाव:आठ निकायों में अध्यक्ष के लिए 22 नामांकन, सुजानगढ़ व तारानगर में 4-4 दावेदार

चूरू3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
रतननगर में भाजपा से दावेदार गुर्जर हुए भावुक। - Dainik Bhaskar
रतननगर में भाजपा से दावेदार गुर्जर हुए भावुक।
  • छापर, राजलदेसर, रतननगर, रतनगढ़ में सीधा मुकाबला, सरदारशहर व बीदासर में त्रिकोणीय, रतनगढ़ में भाजपा ने नहीं उतारा प्रत्याशी

जिले में सुजानगढ़ नगर परिषद व सात नगर पालिकाओं में हुए चुनाव के बाद सभापति व पालिकाध्यक्ष पद के लिए मंगलवार को कांग्रेस-भाजपा सहित निर्दलीय प्रत्याशियों ने 22 नामांकन पत्र दाखिल किए। नामांकन के दूसरे दिन कांग्रेस ने आठ निकाय में अपने प्रत्याशी उतारे हैं, वहीं भाजपा ने सात निकाय में ही प्रत्याशी उतारे हैं।

भाजपा ने रतनगढ़ में अपना प्रत्याशी नहीं उतारा। इसके साथ ही रतनगढ़, सरदारशहर, सुजानगढ़, बीदासर व तारानगर में सात निर्दलीय प्रत्याशियों ने भी नामांकन दाखिल किए हैं। सुजानगढ़ में दो निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी अर्चना व रहीसन ने नामांकन पत्र दाखिल किया है, जबकि कांग्रेस ने नीलोफर गौरी को सिंबल दिया है। ऐसे में नामांकन जांच के बाद दोनों ही निर्दलीय प्रत्याशियों के पर्चे खारिज होने की आशंका है।

ऐसे में सुजानगढ़ में कांग्रेस और भाजपा के प्रत्याशी के बीच मुकाबला रहेगा। छापर, राजलदेसर, रतननगर में भी कांग्रेस व भाजपा के बीच सीधी टक्कर है। रतनगढ़ में कांग्रेस व निर्दलीय के बीच सीधा मुकाबला होगा। सरदारशहर व बीदासर में कांग्रेस, भाजपा व निर्दलीय के बीच त्रिकोणीय मुकाबला रहेगा।

सरदारशहर में माेनिका सैनी ने हाईब्रिड फार्मूले के आधार पर निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी के रूप में नामांकन दाखिल किया। वहीं तारानगर में कांग्रेस, भाजपा व दो निर्दलीय के बीच टक्कर रहेगी। हालांकि नाम वापसी के बाद पूरी स्थिति सामने आएगी।

रतननगर में नामांकन से पूर्व भाजपा प्रत्याशी के रूप में पर्चा भरने आए सत्यनारायण गुर्जर भावुक हो गए। नामांकन दाखिल करने जाते समय उनकी आंखें नम हो गई। परिजनों व सर्मथकों ने उनकी समझाइश की। माना जा रहा है कि सामान्य सीट पर गुर्जर को पालिकाध्यक्ष पद का दावेदार बनाए जाने पर वे भावुक हो गए। हालांकि यहां पर पालिकाध्यक्ष प्रत्याशी के रूप में सत्यनारायण गुर्जर का ही नाम तय माना जा रहा था।

कांग्रेस के 8, भाजपा व निर्दलीयाें के 7-7 नामांकन दाखिल, जानिए कहां से काैन उम्मीदवार

सुजानगढ़... सभापति के लिए कांग्रेस से नीलोफर गौरी, भाजपा से पूजा दाधीच और निर्दलीय अर्चना, रहीसन ने नामांकन किया है। यहां स्थिति : यहां कांग्रेस के 28, भाजपा के 19 व निर्दलीय 13 प्रत्याशी जीते हुए हैं। बीदासर... पालिकाध्यक्ष के लिए कांग्रेस से गोपाल गुर्जर, भाजपा से सीताराम भोभरिया व निर्दलीय बेगराज नाई ने नामांकन किया। यहां स्थिति : यहां कांग्रेस के 13, भाजपा के 16 व निर्दलीय 06 प्रत्याशी जीते हुए हैं। छापर... कांग्रेस से रामकरण जाट व भाजपा से श्रवणकुमार माली। यहां स्थिति : यहां कांग्रेस के 09, भाजपा के 09 व निर्दलीय 07 प्रत्याशी जीते हुए हैं। रतनगढ़... नगरपालिका चेयरमैन के लिए कांग्रेस से अर्चना सारस्वत और निर्दलीय सुमनदेवी ने नामांकन किया। यहां स्थिति : यहां कांग्रेस के 24, भाजपा के 08 व निर्दलीय 13 प्रत्याशी जीते हुए है। राजलदेसर... कांग्रेस से गंगादेवी और भाजपा से इंद्रादेवी ने नामांकन दाखिल किया। स्थिति- यहां कांग्रेस के 14, भाजपा के 14 व निर्दलीय 07 प्रत्याशी जीते हुए हैं। सरदारशहर... अध्यक्ष के लिए कांग्रेस से राजकरण चौधरी, भाजपा से राकेश टाक और निर्दलीय मोनिका सैनी ने नामांकन किया। स्थिति- यहां कांग्रेस के 29, भाजपा के 23 व निर्दलीय 03 प्रत्याशी जीते हुए हैं। तारानगर...कांग्रेस से प्रियंका, भाजपा से हरिप्रसाद और निर्दलीय संतोष देवी व मेमुना ने नामांकन दाखिल किया। स्थिति- यहां कांग्रेस के 20, भाजपा के 12 व निर्दलीय 03 प्रत्याशी जीते हुए हंै। रतननगर...कांग्रेस से साबीर मोहम्मद और भाजपा से सत्यनारायण गुर्जर। स्थिति- यहां कांग्रेस के 06, भाजपा के 11 व निर्दलीय 03 प्रत्याशी जीते हुए हंै। कल दोपहर 3 बजे तक नामवापसी, 7 काे चुनाव बुधवार को नामांकन पत्रों की संवीक्षा होगी। गुरुवार को दोपहर 3 बजे तक नाम वापसी होगी। इसके बाद तस्वीर साफ होगी। 7 फरवरी को सभापति व पालिकाध्यक्ष के चुनाव होंगे।

