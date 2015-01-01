पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

पंचायतीराज चुनाव:जिप सदस्य के 120 में से 22 व पंस. सदस्य के 606 में से 86 नामांकन खारिज

चूरू39 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जिला परिषद सदस्य के लिए 98 व पंचायत समिति सदस्यों के 520 नामांकन बचे, आज नामवापसी के बाद स्थिित होगी साफ

पंचायती राज संस्था जिला परिषद व पंचायत समिति सदस्यों के चुनाव को लेकर मंगलवार को नामांकन पत्रों की संवीक्षा कर जिला परिषद सदस्यों के 120 में से 22 नामांकन खारिज हुए। इसी तरह जिले की सभी पंचायत समितियाें मेंं पंचायत समिति सदस्यों के 606 नामांकन में से 86 खारिज हुए।

जिला परिषद सदस्यों के नामांकन पत्रों की संवीक्षा के बाद 93 अभ्यर्थियों के 98 नामांकन पत्र मान्य रहे हैं। जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी कलेक्टर डॉ. प्रदीप के गावंडे ने बताया कि मंगलवार को जिला परिषद सदस्यों के नामांकन पत्रों की संवीक्षा में 22 नामांकन पत्र निरस्त किए गए हैं।

पंचायत समिति सदस्यों के नामांकन पत्रों की संवीक्षा के बाद चूरू पंचायत समिति में 56 नामांकन पत्र सही पाए गए, पांच रद्द हुए हैं। इसी तरह रतनगढ़ में 21, सुजानगढ़ में 18, राजगढ़ में 18, तारानगर में 11, बीदासर में 7 व सरदारशहर में 6 नामांकन खारिज हुए। बुधवार को दोपहर तीन बजे तक नाम वापसी होगी। इसके बाद सिंबल दिए जाएंगे।

जिला परिषद सदस्य के 27 ब्लॉक में 93 प्रत्याशी : नामांकन जांच के बाद अब चूरू जिले में जिला परिषद के 27 ब्लॉक में होने वाले चुनाव में 93 प्रत्याशी मैदान में हैं। जिला परिषद सदस्य के चुनाव को लेकर 120 नामांकन पत्र भरे गए थे। मंगलवार को जांच के बाद 98 नामांकन सही पाए गए, जबकि 22 निरस्त हो गए। बुधवार को नाम वापसी के बाद प्रत्याशियों की संख्या भी तय हो जाएगी।

सुजानगढ़ . पंचायत समिति सदस्य के लिए कुल 80 नामांकन दाखिल हुए थे। इनमें से मंगलवार को 18 नामांकन खारिज हो गए। अब 62 नामांकन बचे हैं। बुधवार दोपहर तीन बजे तक नामवापसी के बाद चुनाव चिह्न का आबंटन होगा।

सबसे ज्यादा रतनगढ़ पंचायत समिति में 21, सुजानगढ़ व राजगढ़ में 18-18 और तारानगर मेंं 11 नामांकन खारिज

पंचायत समिति सदस्य चुनाव के लिए 15 प्रत्याशियों के 21 नामांकन खारिज हुए। अब 78 प्रत्याशी मैदान में हैं। निर्वाचन कार्यालय से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार ब्लॉक संख्या दो से श्रवण कुमार, 3 से चैननाथ, 4 से संजू कंवर, 7 से सुगनी, 8 से सुनील खीचड़, रूघवीरसिंह, 9 से भरतकुमार, श्योपाल, 12 से हरिराम, रजनी हुड्‌डा, सुरेंद्र कुमार, 14 से सरिता शर्मा, 16 से निशा, कमला व 19 से मीरां के नामांकन खारिज हुए। बीदासर | पंस. सदस्य के चुनाव को लेकर 7 नामांकन खारिज हुए।

रिटर्निंग अधिकारी एसडीएम श्योराम वर्मा ने बताया कि एक ही पार्टी से दो अलग-अलग नामांकन आने पर ब्लॉक 4 से पूनम देवी भाजपा, 5 से श्रवण कुमार कांग्रेस, 9 से रेवंत राम रालोपा, 10 से गीता भाजपा, 12 से गिरधारी राम कांग्रेस, 13 से सीताराम निर्दलीय, 18 से ममता देवी भाजपा के नामांकन खारिज किए हैं।

सादुलपुर . राजगढ़ पंस. सदस्य चुनाव को लेकर 18 नामांकन खारिज हुए। रिटर्निंग अधिकारी पंकज गढ़वाल ने बताया कि कांग्रेस द्वारा अधिकृत प्रत्याशी नहीं बनाए जाने पर वार्ड एक से सुनीता, 2 से राजेश कुमार, 5 से रोशनी, 7 से संतोष देवी, 12 से अनिल कुमार, 14 से रेशमा, 20 से सुमित्रा, 21 से आशा, 23 से नीलम, 25 से पुष्पा सिंघल, 26 से कृष्णा, 32 से कमला का नामांकन खारिज किया। भाजपा द्वारा अधिकृत प्रत्याशी नहीं बनाने पर वार्ड 4 से मनोज व 7 से दुर्गा का नामांकन खारिज किया। वहीं वार्ड 7 से बिमला, 14 से किरण, 29 से सत्यवीर व 32 से सुशीला का नामांकन खारिज किया गया।
तारानगर . पंस. सदस्य चुनाव को लेकर 11 नामांकन खारिज किए गए। निर्वाचक रजिस्ट्रीकरण पदाधिकारी मोनिका जाखड़ ने बताया कि ब्लॉक 1 से लक्ष्मी व अमित सिंह, 6 से नरेंद्र दूत, 8 से रामी व गीता, 12 से हरपतराम, 14 से राकेश शर्मा, 18 से चंद्रकला, गोमती कंवर, महेंद्र सिंह और ब्लॉक 19 से हंसराज के नामांकन पत्र निरस्त किए गए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअजरबैजान में शहीदों के परिवारों के लिए खाने से लेकर फंड तक जुटा रहे हैं भारतीय - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें