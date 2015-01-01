पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अपराध:3 बदमाशों ने पिस्तौल दिखा व आंखों में मिर्च डालने का प्रयास कर 1.80 लाख के मोबाइल व 40 हजार रूपए लूटे

रतनगढ़4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • रतनगढ़ क्षेत्र में वारदात बोलेरो में आए बदमाश

पड़िहारा-रतनादेसर राेड पर मंगलवार रात 10 बजे बोलेरो में आए तीन बदमाश पिस्तौल की नोक व आंखों में मिर्च डालने का प्रयास कर मोबाइल सेल्समैन से 40 हजार रुपए नकद व एक लाख 80 हजार रुपए के मोबाइल लूटकर ले गए। घटना को लेकर बुधवार को थाने में मामला दर्ज हुआ। पुलिस के अनुसार सेल्समैन पूर्णानंद (37) पुत्र लिछूराम जाट निवासी लाछड़सर ने रिपोर्ट दी कि वह मोबाइल व स्पेयर पार्ट्स बेचने का काम करता है। वह मंगलवार को छापर, पड़िहारा होता हुआ राजलदेसर की तरफ जा रहा था। पड़िहारा-रतनादेसर के बीच पीछे से आई एक बोलेरो ने उसकी बाइक के टक्कर मारी।

बोलेरो के दुबारा टक्कर मारने पर वह नीचे गिर गया। इसके बाद बोलेरो में सवार तीन लोग नीचे उतरे और उसकी आंखों में मिर्च पाउडर डालने का प्रयास करते हुए मारपीट की और पिस्तौल तान दी। आरोपियों उसके पास से 40 हजार रुपए नकद और बाइक पर रखे तीन बैग लूट लिए।

तीनों बैगों में 50 मोबाइल फोन व सामान था, जिनकी कीमत एक लाख 80 हजार रुपए बताई गई। उसी दौरान वहां पर एक बाइक सवार को आते देखकर आरोपी उसका मोबाइल छीनकर भाग गए। बाइक सवार की मदद से उसने परिजनों से संपर्क किया और पुलिस को घटना की सूचना दी।

14 दिन में तीसरी वारदात
रतनगढ़ क्षेत्र में 14 दिन में लूट की ये तीसरी वारदात है। एक व दो दिसंबर को राजलदेसर थाना क्षेत्र में दो वारदात हो चुकी। एक दिसंबर की रात राजलदेसर थाना क्षेत्र के गांव भरपालसर ताल के पास दो बदमाश बाइक सवार युवक से हवाई फायर कर व पिस्तौल दिखाकर 60 हजार रुपए व बाइक लूटकर ले गए थे। दो दिसंबर की रात परसनेऊ के ओवरब्रिज के पास कार में आए चार बदमाश पिस्तौल दिखाकर कार सवार युवक से 20 हजार रुपए, मोबाइल व गाड़ी में रखे नए कपड़े लूटकर ले गए थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसान बोले- ये कानून कोरोना से भी खतरनाक, हम अपने ही खेत में मजदूर बन जाएंगे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें