चूरू एसीबी टीम की कार्रवाई:निर्माण सामग्री सप्लाई के 4.20 लाख रु. भुगतान की एवज में 22 हजार रु. की रिश्वत लेते सरपंच गिरफ्तार

चूरू/सालासर32 मिनट पहले
कार्रवाई करती एसीबी टीम। गोल घेरे में सरपंच।
  • पड़िहारा बैंक के पास दुकान में राजियासर मीठा के सरपंच पवनसिंह को पकड़ा

चूरू एसीबी की टीम ने मंगलवार को निर्माण सामग्री की सप्लाई के 4.20 लाख रुपए के भुगतान की एवज में 22 हजार रुपए की रिश्वत लेते राजियासर मीठा के सरपंच पवनसिंह को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। कार्रवाई पड़िहारा के बैंक के पास एक दुकान पर हुई। चूरू एएसपी आनंदप्रकाश स्वामी के अनुसार डिप्टी आईजी जोधपुर विष्णुकांत के निर्देशानुसार एसीबी की टीम ने कार्रवाई की।

एएसपी स्वामी के अनुसार राजियासर मीठा के नरपतसिंह पुत्र तेजसिंह राजपूत ने एसीबी में शिकायत दर्ज करवाई कि उसने ग्राम पंचायत राजियासर मीठा में वर्ष 2019-20 में हुए विकास कार्य को लेकर निर्माण सामग्री की सप्लाई की थी। निर्माण सामग्री के पेटे उसके 4.20 लाख रुपए बकाया चल रहे थे। वह जब भी ग्राम पंचायत में रुपए लेने जाता तो उसको चक्कर लगवाए जा रहे थे। इसके बाद उसने सरपंच पवनसिंह से संपर्क किया, तो उसने छह प्रतिशत कमीशन के हिसाब से 25200 रुपए की मांग की। इसके बाद 22 हजार रुपए में सौदा तय हुआ।

एसीबी ने शिकायत का भौतिक सत्यापन करवाया तो सही पाई गई। सरपंच ने परिवादी को रुपए लेकर पड़िहारा की बैंक में बुलाया। परिवादी मंगलवार को रुपए लेकर पड़िहारा की बैंक पहुंचा तो सरपंच उसे पास की दुकान में ले गया। सरपंच ने जैसे ही रुपए लिए, वहां पर पहले से तैनात एसीबी की टीम ने उसे गिरफ्तार कर लिया। कार्रवाई करने वाली टीम में एसीबी के हैड कांस्टेबल गिरधारीसिंह, नरेंद्रसिंह, कांस्टेबल राजपाल, दलीप, संदीप, ओमप्रकाश व श्रवण आदि शामिल थे।

जिले में 49 दिन में चूरू एसीबी की टीम की चौथी कार्रवाई
चूरू एसीबी की बीते 49 दिनों में ये चौथी कार्रवाई है। 15 सितंबर को राजलदेसर के बंडवा के एक किसान से वीसीआर नहीं भरने की एवज में एक लाख रुपए की रिश्वत लेते जेईएन सुखराम मीणा व तकनीकी सहायक हरिओम शर्मा को गिरफ्तार किया था। 14 अक्टूबर को राघा छोटी ग्राम पंचायत के वीडीओ आजादसिंह को 10 हजार रुपए की रिश्वत लेते गिरफ्तार किया। 22 अक्टूबर को चूरू मेडिकल कॉलेज के सहायक आचार्य डॉ. संदीप अग्रवाल व निजी अस्पताल के कंपाउडर राजेंद्र जाट को 10 हजार रुपए की रिश्वत लेते गिरफ्तार किया था।

ग्राम पंचायत के लिपिक श्रवण ने भी मांगा 3% कमीशन, उसके खिलाफ भी होगा मामला दर्ज

एसीबी के एएसपी आनंदप्रकाश स्वामी के अनुसार परिवादी ने बताया कि सरपंच से बात होने के बाद वह ग्राम पंचायत पहुंचा तो वहां कार्यरत लिपिक श्रवण मिला। लिपिक ने उससे तीन प्रतिशत के हिसाब से 12600 रुपए की मांग की। उसने कहा कि बैंक में रुपए आने के बाद वह भुगतान करेगा। इसके बाद परिवादी के खाते में करीब दो लाख रुपए आ भी गए। एसीबी के एएसपी स्वामी ने बताया कि भौतिक सत्यापन में लिपिक के भी रिश्वत मांगने की बात सही निकली। कार्रवाई के दौरान वह मौजूद नहीं था। अब लिपिक के खिलाफ भी मामला दर्ज किया जाएगा।
पहले निजी स्कूल में शिक्षक था, पहली बार बना है सरपंच
22 हजार रुपए की रिश्वत लेते गिरफ्तार सरपंच पवनसिंह इससे पहले एक निजी स्कूल में शिक्षक था। सरपंच के पिता आरएसी में कार्यरत है। वह पहली बार ही सरपंच निर्वाचित हुआ था।

