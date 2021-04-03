पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विश्व कैंसर रोग दिवस:एक साल पहले चूरू की महिला को हुआ था ब्लड कैंसर, परिजन बोले-नियमित थैरेपी से अब स्वस्थ

चूरू2 घंटे पहले
  • विश्व कैंसर रोग दिवस पर कैंसर जांच व परामर्श शिविर, ठीक हुए मरीजों का अभिनंदन किया

विश्व कैंसर रोग दिवस पर डीबी अस्पताल में कैंसर जांच व परामर्श शिविर में 170 रोगी लाभान्वित हुए। शिविर में ब्लड कैंसर एवं स्तन कैंसर से ठीक हुए महिलाओं का कलेक्टर ने अभिनंदन किया। ये दोनों महिलाएं चूरू शहर की है, जो अब पूर्णतया स्वस्थ है। शिविर में ब्लड कैंसर से ठीक हुई वार्ड 58 की हबीबा के साथ आए उनके ससुर अब्दुल सत्तार अंसारी ने बताया कि नियमित दवा सेवन से वह सही हुई।

इससे पहले कलेक्टर सांवरमल वर्मा ने शिविर का उद्घाटन करते हुए कहा कि कैंसर रोग से बचाव के लिए जागरुकता की आवश्यकता हैं। व्यक्ति स्वस्थ आहार व दिनचर्या में बदलाव से कैंसर जैसी गंभीर बीमारी से बच सकता है। उन्होंने कहा कि चूरू में चार साल से कैंसर का उपचार निशुल्क हो रहा है, इसलिए लोगों को जागरूक होकर यहां परामर्श लेना चाहिए।

शिविर में रक्तचाप व मधुमेह की जांच के लिए अलग से काउंटर लगाया था। एनसीडी के डीपीओ प्रेमशंकर शर्मा ने बताया कि कलेक्टर ने रक्तचाप व मधुमेह की जांच करवाई। सीएमएचओ डॉ. मनोज शर्मा ने बताया कि एनसीडी स्क्रीनिंग के तहत जिले में 30 वर्ष की आयु से अधिक के सभी लोगों की विभिन्न जांच कर स्क्रीनिंग की जाती है।

पीबीएम बीकानेर के विशेषज्ञ बोले-कैंसर से उपचार के बाद बहुत से रोगी ठीक हुए

शिविर में बीकानेर के कैंसर रोग विशेषज्ञ डॉ. पंकज टांटिया ने बताया कि कैंसर रोग से बहुत से रोगी मुक्त हुए हैं। कैंसर रोग में समय पर उपचार से इस रोग को ठीक किया जा सकता है। इस दौरान डॉ. पंकज टांटिया ने कैंसर रोग के उपचार से ठीक हुए मरीज हबीबा को कलेक्टर से फूल दिलवाकर हौसला बढ़ाया। डीबी अस्पताल अधीक्षक डॉ.एचएफ गौरी ने कहा कि कैंसर रोग के उपचार के लिए कई महंगी दवाइयां चिकित्सालय में उपलब्ध करवाई गई है। उन्होंने कहा कि शिविर के माध्यम से आमजन को बीकानेर जाने की बजाय चूरू में ही कैंसर रोग का परामर्श मिल सकेगा।

सीएमएचओ डॉ. मनोज शर्मा ने शिविर में होने वाली जांचों व एनसीडी स्क्रीनिंग के बारे में जानकारी दी। जिला कैंसर नोडल अधिकारी डॉ. उत्तम भामू ने बताया कि शिविर में पहले से कैंसर की दवा ले रहे मरीजों की जांच की जाएगी। इसके अलावा नए पंजीयन मरीज जो बीकानेर नहीं जा सकते हैं, उन्हें भी इसका लाभ मिलेगा।

इस अवसर पर अतिरिक्त मुख्य चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी डॉ. भंवरलाल सर्वा, उप मुख्य चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी डॉ. देवकरण गुरावा, फिजीशियन डॉ. आरिफ, डॉ. सुशील सैनी, एनसीडी के डीपीओ प्रेमशंकर शर्मा, रामदेव सिंह व मेलनर्स ताराचंद तथा आशा सहयोगिनी मौजूद रहीं। संचालन बजरंग हर्षवाल ने किया।

