विरोध:छह सूत्री मांगों को लेकर आशा सहयोगिनियों ने जुलूस निकाल कलेक्ट्रेट के आगे प्रदर्शन किया

चूरू30 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

आशा सहयोगिनियां यूनियन की चूरू इकाई ने बुधवार को छह सूत्री मांगों को लेकर सर्किट हाउस के पास से जुलूस निकालकर कलेक्ट्रेट के आगे विरोध प्रदर्शन किया। सर्किट हाउस के पास से जुलूस के रूप में कलेक्ट्रेट पहुंची आशा सहयोगिनियों ने सरकार के खिलाफ नारेबाजी कर आक्रोश जताया। इसके बाद कलेक्ट्रेट गेट पर आए प्रशासन के प्रतिनिधि को ज्ञापन देकर छह सूत्री मांगों को पूरी करने की मांग की।

ज्ञापन में वर्ष 2004 से कार्यरत आशा सहयोगिनियों को नियमित कर राज्य कर्मचारी घोषित करने, एक विभाग में नियुक्त करने, न्यूनतम मानदेय तय करने, केंद्र सूची में नाम जोड़ने, ड्यूटी समय तय करने आदि मांगों को उल्लेख करते हुए इन सभी को पूरा करने की मांग की गई।

संगठन की ग्रामीण अध्यक्ष कौशल्या ने बताया कि उनकी मांगे नहीं माने जाने की स्थिति में वे सभी कलेक्ट्रेट के आगे भूख हड़ताल करेगी, हाईवे व रेलवे ट्रेक जाम करेगी। विरोध प्रदर्शन में कोषाध्यक्ष बबीता शर्मा सहित मीनाक्षी भोजक, भंवरीदेवी, अंजू, संतोष, कमला, पदमा, सुमन, शारदा, निर्मला, कमलेश सहित बड़ी संख्या में आशा सहयोगिनी शामिल थी।
जुलूस के साथ आपणी सखी की टीम ने भी किया पैदल मार्च
आशा सहयोगिनी के जुलूस के दौरान शांति व कानून व्यवस्था बनाने के लिए नियुक्त आपणी सखी की स्टाफ ने भी सर्किट हाउस से कलेक्ट्रेट तक पैदल मार्च किया। आपणी सखी प्रभारी हैड कांस्टेबल शर्मिला, कांस्टेबल शारदा, सुमन, साेनू जुलूस के साथ कलेक्ट्रेट तक पैदल ही आई। कलेक्ट्रेट पहुंचने के बाद आशा सहयोगिनियों को गेट पर ही रोककर उच्चाधिकारियों को अवगत करवाया।

