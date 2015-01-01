पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ज्ञापन:छह सूत्री मांगों को लेकर आशा सहयोगिनियों ने जुलूस निकाला

चूरू4 घंटे पहले
आशा सहयोगिनियां यूनियन की चूरू इकाई ने बुधवार को छह सूत्री मांगों को लेकर सर्किट हाउस के पास से जुलूस निकालकर कलेक्ट्रेट के आगे विरोध प्रदर्शन किया। सर्किट हाउस के पास से जुलूस के रूप में कलेक्ट्रेट पहुंची आशा सहयोगिनियों ने सरकार के खिलाफ नारेबाजी कर आक्रोश जताया। इसके बाद कलेक्ट्रेट गेट पर आए प्रशासन के प्रतिनिधि को ज्ञापन देकर छह सूत्री मांगों को पूरी करने की मांग की।

ज्ञापन में वर्ष 2004 से कार्यरत आशा सहयोगिनियों को नियमित कर राज्य कर्मचारी घोषित करने, एक विभाग में नियुक्त करने, न्यूनतम मानदेय तय करने, केंद्र सूची में नाम जोड़ने, ड्यूटी समय तय करने आदि मांगों को उल्लेख करते हुए इन सभी को पूरा करने की मांग की गई। ग्रामीण अध्यक्ष कौशल्या ने यह जानकारी दी।

