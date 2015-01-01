पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रेलवे:बाड़मेर-हावड़ा स्पेशल ट्रेन को एक महीने तक बढ़ाया

चूरू3 घंटे पहले
रेलवे ने हावड़ा-बाड़मेर स्पेशल ट्रेन को एक महीने के लिए बढ़ा दिया है। बाड़मेर से हावड़ा के बीच शुरू की गई इस ट्रेन का यात्रीभार से रेलवे को रेवेन्यू जबर्दस्त होने पर इसका विस्तार किया गया है। गाडी संख्या 02323/02324, हावड़ा-बाडमेर-हावड़ा साप्ताहिक सुपरफास्ट त्यौहार स्पेशल रेल की संचालन अवधि में हावडा से 25 दिसंबर से 29 जनवरी तक एवं बाड़मेर से हावड़ा तक 31 दिसंबर से 3 फरवरी 2021 तक बढ़ाई गई है।

इस ट्रेन के संचालन विस्तार के लिए उत्तर-पश्चिम रेलवे के पूर्व सलाहकार सदस्य अनिल कुमार खटेड, दैनिक रेल यात्री ग्रुप के रंजीत सिरोहिया, रामदेव शर्मा,दशरथ भंडारी छोटी खाटू, तरुण पांडेय चूरु, राजेश जांगिड़ वाराणसी, गनपत मालु, नेमीचंद छाजेड़ बाड़मेर सहित अन्य ने मांग की थी।

रेल यात्री ग्रुप के सदस्यों का कहना है कि इस ट्रेन को रेगुलर सप्ताह में दो दिन चलाने को लेकर रेलवे अधिकारियों से वार्ता जारी है। रेलवे अधिकारी संभवतया फरवरी से इसका सप्ताह में दो दिन संचालन कर सकते है। रेलवे को प्रत्येक फेरे में 100 फीसदी यात्रीभार मिल रहा है, इससे रेलवे के अधिकारी उत्साहित है।

