आंदोलन:किसानों पर हो रहे अत्याचार रोकने की मांग को लेकर भारतीय किसान यूनियन ने राष्ट्रपति के नाम ज्ञापन दिया

चूरू2 घंटे पहले
  • कृषि कानूनों काे लेकर सरकार पर तानाशाही बरतने का आराेप, सुजानगढ़ में किसानों का धरना जारी

भारतीय किसान यूनियन ने शुक्रवार को राष्ट्रपति के नाम कलेक्टर को ज्ञापन देकर दिल्ली बॉर्डर पर भारतीय किसान यूनियन के नेता राकेश टिकैत व संयुक्त किसान मोर्चा के नेताओं पर केंद्र सरकार की ओर से किए जा रहे अत्याचारों को रोकने की मांग की है। जिलाध्यक्ष रामरतन सिहाग के नेतृत्व में दिए गए ज्ञापन में उल्लेख किया गया है कि किसान आंदोलन के नेता राकेश टिकैत व संयुक्त किसान मोर्चा के नेताओं पर केन्द्र सरकार झूठे मुकदमे करवा रही है। गाजीपुर बॉर्डर पर आंदोलनरत किसानों को पुलिस धमका रही है तथा अनेक प्रकार की प्रताड़ना दे रही है।

किसानों को बिजली-पानी जैसी मूलभूत आवश्यकताओं से वंचित कर रखा है। मानवीय हितों के विरूद्ध ये सरकार अंग्रेजी हुकूमत से भी ज्यादा यातनाएं भारतीय किसानों को दे रही है। ऐसे में केंद्र सरकार को निर्देशित कर किसानों पर हो रहे अत्याचार को बंद करवाया जाए तथा तीनों कृषि कानूनों को निरस्त करवाया जाए।

सुजानगढ़ उपखंड कार्यालय के आगे अखिल भारतीय किसान संघर्ष समन्वय समिति शाखा की ओर से विभिन्न मांगों को लेकर चल रहा अनिश्चितकालीन धरना शुक्रवार को 45वें दिन भी जारी रहा। किसान व आम उपभोक्ता विरोधी तीनों काले कानून रद्द करने व देश की कृषि उपज मंडी समितियों को बचाने, किसान की फसल खरीद के लिए न्यूनतम समर्थन मूल्य कानून बनाने सहित कृषि उपज अधिकतम दर निर्धारित करने व स्वामीनाथन आयोग की रिपोर्ट पूर्णतया लागू करने की मांग को लेकर एसडीएम मूलचंद लूणिया को राष्ट्रपति के नाम ज्ञापन दिया। धरने पर एडवोकेट रामकुमार मेघवाल, महबूब बड़गुर्जर, तेजपाल गोदारा, तिलोकाराम मेघवाल, हर्षवर्धन, जयराम टाडी, मुकेश कुमार नायक, सुदर्शन नायक, अासिफ, गंगाधर मूंड आदि शामिल थे।

सादुलपुर कृषि कानूनों को वापस लेने की मांग को लेकर जैतपुरा गांव में नव युवक मंडल द्वारा दिया जा रहा अनिश्चितकालीन धरना शुक्रवार को 47 वें दिन भी जारी रहा। अध्यक्ष मंदरूपसिंह व अन्य कार्यकर्ताओं ने बताया कि सरकार तानाशाही पर उतर आई है और विरोध की प्रत्येक आवाज को लाठी के दम पर बंद करना चाहती है, लेकिन किसान अपने हक के लिए लड़ना जारी रखेगा। धरने पर बैठे मंदरूपसिंह, दयासिंह पूनिया, प्रदीप पूनिया, राजू श्योराण, विजेंद्र पूनिया, अशोक पूनिया, राजसिंह, सोमवीर धानिया, विजेंद्र खरसू, जयसिंह नाई व ज्ञानेंद्र आदि ने राकेट टिकैत के समर्थन में नारेबाजी कर नए कृषि कानूनों का विरोध किया।

