जनसभा:जीत के लिए भाजपा-कांग्रेस के नेता गिना रहे विकास कार्य

चूरू3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • राठौड़ बोले-कांग्रेस राज में थम जाता है विकास का पहिया, मंडेलिया बोले-गहलोत ने कोरोना के बावजूद नहीं रुकने दिया विकास

विधानसभा उपनेता प्रतिपक्ष राजेन्द्र राठौड़ ने मंगलवार को भी ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में जनसभाओं को संबोधित किया। गांव खारिया, रामपुरा, जसरासर, दूधवामीठा, रामदेवरा, जासासर, धीरासर, नाकरासर, धोधलिया, ढाढरिया बनीरोतान, ढाढरिया चारणान व बालरासर आथुणा में हुई सभाओं में राठौड़ ने कहा कि जब-जब कांग्रेस की सरकार आई है, तब-तब गांव के विकास का पहिया थम गया है और भाजपा ने हमेशा अपने शासन में गांवों में विकास की गंगा बहाई।

कांग्रेस सरकार ने केवल भाजपा की योजनाओं को रोकने का काम किया है तथा भ्रष्टाचार को बढ़ावा दिया है। इस दाैरान निवर्तमान जिला प्रमुख हरलाल सहारण, पूर्व जिलाध्यक्ष बसंत शर्मा, पूर्व सभापति विजय कुमार शर्मा, भाजयुमो जिलाध्यक्ष अभिषेक चोटिया, सत्तार खान, चन्द्रप्रकाश शर्मा, शिवसिंह चौहान, सरपंच रीना कंवर, शीशपाल भांभू, मेघराज भार्गव, महेन्द्र न्यौल, रणजीत कड़वासरा, लक्ष्मीचंद भांभू, कानीदेवी, रोशनी एलवा, संतोष कड़वासरा आदि मौजूद थे। संचालन पूर्व जिला महामंत्री चन्द्राराम गुरी ने किया। इधर, कांग्रेस नेता रफीक मंडेलिया ने मंगलवार को भी गांवों का दौरा कर जनसभाओं को संबोधित किया। गांव पीथीसर व सिरसला में हुई जनसभा में मंडेलिया ने कहा कि प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत ने कोरोना महामारी व लॉकडाउन जैसी विसम परिस्थितियों के बावजूद प्रदेश का विकास नहीं रूकने दिया। शहर के साथ ही गांवों में विकास के कई कार्य किए जा रहे है तथा योजनाएं बनाकर उनको क्रियान्वित किया जा रहा है।

सभापति पायल सैनी ने कहा कि भाजपा ने हमेशा पूंजीपतियों को बढ़ावा दिया है, मगर कांग्रेस गरीब व निम्न वर्ग के उत्थान का प्रयास करती है। इस दौरान इरशाद मंडेलिया, लालचंद सैनी, रमजान खान, डूंगरमल सैनी, नारायण बालाण, आदूराम न्यौल, अमिता बुडानिया, किशोर धांघू, किशनाराम बाबल, विकास बुडानिया, संजय भाटी, गोकुल शर्मा, कुलदीप तंवर, जंगशेर खान, आरीफ पीथीसर, अस्त अली खान, जंगशेर भुआन, अल्ताफ खान, नाजिम खान, आजम अली आदि ने सभाओं को संबोधित किया।
सिद्धमुख . सांसद राहुल कस्वां ने मंगलवार काे तहसील क्षेत्र के न्यांगल बड़ी, दुमकी, धनोठी छोटी, रेजड़ी, गालड़, तांबा खेड़ी, रामसरा ताल, ढाणी बड़ी, चैनपुरा छोटा, चैनपुरा बड़ा अादि गांवाें का दाैरान किया। इस दाैरान उन्हाेंने राज्य की कांग्रेस सरकार पर निशाना साधते हुए कहा कि कांग्रेस सरकार भाजपा के राज में स्वीकृत हुए कार्याें काे रुकवा रही है। कांग्रेस नेताअाें ने क्षेत्र में विकास के लिए एक ईंट भी नहीं लगवाई। इस दाैरान सांसद ने केंद्र सरकार की उपलब्धियां भी गिनाई। इस अवसर पर जगदीश सहारण, ममता सुंडा, संपत सिंह, सतवीर पूनिया, राधेश्याम, जगदीश, कुलदीप, पवन श्योराण, बजरंग एडवोकेट, मनीराम, सुखदेवाराम अादि माैजूद रहे।

सादुलपुर में विधायक पूनिया, सिद्धमुख में सांसद कस्वां व पूर्व विधायक न्यांगली और तारानगर में भाजपा नेता जांगिड़ ने किया दौरा

विधायक कृष्णा पूनिया ने मंगलवार को थानमठुई, राघा छोटी, बिसलान, गागड़वास, राघा बड़ी, भाकरां, बालाण, चनानी ढाणी, ढाणी धानकान, गुगलवा, किरताण, बास भरिंड, रामपुरा, खुंडियाबास, भैंसली, बेवड़, बांगड़वा आदि गांवों का दौरा किया। इस दाैरान पूनिया ने कहा कि कांग्रेस सबसे पुरानी राजनीतिक विचारधारा की पार्टी है। सभी कार्यकर्ता और पदाधिकारी पार्टी के लिए प्रतिबद्ध है। विधायक पूनिया ने क्षेत्र में कराए गए विकास कार्याें की जानकारी भी ग्रामीणाें काे दी।
तारानगर . भाजपा पदाधिकारियाें ने मेघसर, दुलेरी, रांघेड़ी, लुडनिया छोटा व बड़ा, घासला अगुना व आथुना सहित कई गांवों का दाैरा किया। विधानसभा प्रत्याशी राकेश जांगिड़ व प्रदेश कार्यकारिणी सदस्य रतन राठौड़ ने कहा कि दो वर्षों के कार्यकाल में प्रदेश सरकार हर मोर्चे पर विफल साबित हुई है। घाेषणा पत्र में किए गए वादाें काे पूरा नहीं किया है। इससे आमजन में आक्राेश है। इस मौके पर तिलोकाराम कस्वा, रामकिशन कुलड़िया, बलवीर सहारण, ईश्वरसिंह राठौड़, राकेश टाक, साबिर हुसैन, चैतन्य स्वामी, सांवरमल गोस्वामी, राजेंद्र जोईया, दारासिंह, जयमाल सिंह, शीशपाल आदि माैजूद रहे।
सिद्धमुख . बसपा के पूर्व विधायक मनाेज न्यांगली ने मंगलवार काे न्यांगली बडी, धानोठी बड़ी, रामसरा ताल, किशनपुरिया बास टुंडाखेड़ी,भीमसाणा, राजपुरिया, सादपुरा, ढाणी बड़ी आदि गावाें का दाैरा किया। उन्हाेंने कहा कि भाजपा-कांग्रेस ने क्षेत्र में विकास के कार्य रुकवा दिए हैं। न्यांगली ने सिद्धमुख नहर वितरिका काे लेकर भी दाेनाें ही पार्टियाें पर निशाना साधा। इस माैके पर रामसरा सरपंच पवन शर्मा, तांबाखेड़ी सरपंच बलबीर मेघवाल, ढाणी बड़ी सरपंच सुभाष रावण, पूर्व सरपंच बृजलाल शर्मा, सुरेश पूनिया, एडवोकेट हरदीपसिंह आदि माैजूद रहे।

