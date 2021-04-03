पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

विवाद:चूरू पंचायत समिति में बीडीओ और जनप्रतिनिधि में हुए विवाद को लेकर दोनों पक्ष एसपी के पास पहुंचे

चूरू2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बाद में दोनों पक्षों ने घटना होने से किया इनकार

पंचायत समिति में गुरुवार को बीडीओ व एक जनप्रतिनिधि में विवाद होने का मामला सामने आया है। विवाद को लेकर दोनों ही पक्ष के लोग शाम को एसपी ऑफिस में आए और एसपी से मिले। एसपी के चेंबर में हुई वार्ता के बाद दोनों ही पक्ष ने किसी भी प्रकार की घटना होने से इनकार कर दिया। प्रधान दीपचंद राहड़ का कहना था कि वे लोग पंचायत समिति में अनधिकृत लोगों के आवागमन को रोकने के लिए जाब्ता लगाने की मांग को लेकर आए थे।

इधर, बीडीओ सुथार से कई बार फोन पर संपर्क किया, लेकिन उनसे बात नहीं हुई। जानकारी के अनुसार पंचायत समिति में बीडीओ व एक जनप्रतिनिधि के बीच किसी बात को लेकर विवाद हो गया। बात मारपीट तक पहुंच गई। इसके बाद जनप्रतिनिधि के समर्थन में प्रधान सहित अन्य समर्थक एसपी ऑफिस पहुंचे। इधर, बीडीओ भी एसपी ऑफिस पहुंच गए। दोनों ही पक्ष की एसपी के चेंबर में लंबे समय तक वार्ता चली। वार्ता के बाद दोनों ही पक्ष ने किसी भी प्रकार की घटना होने से इनकार कर दिया।
^पंचायत समिति में अनधिकृत लोगों के आवागमन को रोकने के लिए पुलिस जाब्ता लगाने की मांग को लेकर समर्थकों के साथ एसपी से मिलने आए थे। एसपी से मिलकर मांग से उनको अवगत करवाया। पंचायत समिति में किसी प्रकार की कोई घटना नहीं हुई।
-दीपचंद राहड़, प्रधान, पंस. चूरू
^पंचायत समिति में प्रशासनिक कार्यों को लेकर जनप्रतिनिधि व अन्य लोग मिलने आए थे। किसी ने भी मारपीट या अन्य कोई विवाद होने की जानकारी नहीं दी। सभी को प्रशासनिक कार्यों के लिए कलेक्टर व सीईओ से मिलने का कहा है। यदि कोई भी पक्ष मारपीट या किसी घटना को लेकर लिखित में देगा, तो कार्रवाई करेंगे।
-नारायण टोगस, एसपी, चूरू

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंलाल किले पर किसानों को उकसाने वाला अरेस्ट, आंदोलन पर टीम मीटिंग में चर्चा करने वाली इंडिया का इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ टेस्ट - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें