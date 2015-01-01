पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम:चूरू में अगले 48 घंटे शीतलहर की संभावना, रात का तापमान 5.7 डिग्री जो सामान्य से पांच डिग्री कम

चूरू24 मिनट पहले
  • दिन के तापमान में 2 डिग्री की गिरावट, मौसम विभाग की चेतावनी-अगले 48 घंटे तक सर्दी से नहीं मिलेगी राहत

चूरू में शीतलहर शुरू हो गई है। जयपुर मौसम विभाग ने शुक्रवार को चूरू को प्रदेश में सबसे ठंडा शहर माना है। चूरू में रात का तापमान 5.7 डिग्री रहा, जो सामान्य से 5 डिग्री सैल्सियस कम है। चूरू का सामान्य तापमान दिन का 30 व रात का 10 डिग्री है। हालांकि सीकर के फतेहपुर में न्यूनतम तापमान 3.8 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया है लेकिन मौसम विभाग ने चूरू को प्रदेश में सबसे ठंडा माना है।

विभाग ने आगामी 48 घंटे में चूरू सहित कई शहरों में रात का तापमान 5 से 6 डिग्री सैल्सियस तक रहने की संभावना जताई है। शुक्रवार को चूरू का अधिकतम तापमान 25.8 डिग्री एवं न्यूनतम तापमान 5.7 डिग्री सैल्सियस दर्ज किया गया। चार दिनों में रात के तापमान में 7.8 डिग्री सैल्सियस तक की गिरावट दर्ज की गई है। एकाएक रात के तापमान में गिरावट से लोग सर्दी-जुकाम और बुखार की चपेट में आने लगे हैं।

मौसम शुष्क, इसलिए गिरा तापमान
मौसम विशेषज्ञ का कहना है कि आसमान साफ रहने और शुष्क रहने के कारण चूरू सहित प्रदेश के कई प्रमुख शहरों का तापमान तीन-चार दिनों में गिरा है। इन दिनों सुबह-सुबह कोहरा और बादल भी नहीं होने से रात के तापमान लगातार गिरावट हो रही है।

बदलते मौसम का असर : रोज अस्पताल के आउटडोर में बढ़ने लगे सर्दी-जुकाम के मरीज
फिजिशियन डॉ. आरिफ का कहना है कि बदलते मौसम में एहतियात नहीं रखने से सर्दी-जुकाम और बुखार के रोगी बढ़ रहे हैं। शुक्रवार को डीबी अस्पताल का आउटडोर 1392 मरीज रहा। सर्दी-जुकाम से बचाव जरूरी है।

आगे : चूरू सहित कई जिलों में शीतलहर
जयपुर मौसम केंद्र ने आगामी 48 घंटे में चूरू सहित कई जिलों में शीतलहर चलने की संभावना व्यक्त की। मौसम विभाग ने आगामी 48 घंटे में राज्य के उत्तरी भागों में न्यूनतम तापमान औसत में करीब 3 से 4 डिग्री कम रहने की संभावना जताई है, वहीं चूरू तथा आसपास के जिलों में न्यूनतम तापमान 5 से 6 डिग्री सेल्सियस के बीच रहने की संभावना व्यक्त की है। आगामी 48 घंटे में चूरू, हनुमानगढ़, झुंझुनू एवं सीकर जिलों में शीतलहर की चेतावनी दी गई। आगामी एक सप्ताह राज्य में मौसम शुष्क बना रहेगा।

